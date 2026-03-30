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Top 10 countries with worlds largest reserves of Uranium; Who is at top? Where does India stand?

Top 10 countries with world’s largest reserves of Uranium; Who is at top? Where does India stand?

The significance of uranium can be gauged by the fact that just one kilogram of it can generate energy equivalent to 88 tons of coal.

(Image: iStock)

New Delhi: Uranium is a critical resource for nuclear energy. It possesses significant strategic and economic importance. The significance of uranium can be gauged by the fact that just one kilogram of it can generate energy equivalent to 88 tons of coal. Uranium is primarily extracted from minerals such as uraninite. Based on data from the World Nuclear Association’s 2023 ‘Nuclear Fuel Report’ and the IAEA’s 2024 ‘Red Book’, these are the top 10 countries with the largest uranium reserves.

Australia

Australia possesses the world’s largest uranium reserves. Their volume is estimated at approximately 1.67 million tons. This accounts for roughly 28 per cent of the total global uranium reserves currently in existence. These reserves are located in regions such as Olympic Dam, Ranger, and Beverley. However, despite holding the largest uranium reserves, Australia does not operate a nuclear energy programme of its own.

Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan holds the world’s second-largest uranium reserves. It is also the country with the largest uranium reserves in Asia. For over a decade, Kazakhstan has been the world’s leading producer of uranium. Kazakhstan possesses 813,900 tons of uranium, representing 14 percent of the global uranium reserves.

Canada

Canada holds the world’s third-largest uranium reserves. The volume of uranium held by Canada is estimated at 582,000 tons. Its uranium reserves are concentrated within the Athabasca Basin, located in Saskatchewan. Some of the world’s highest-quality uranium ores are found in this region, making Canadian uranium extremely valuable. Canada is also a major supplier to nuclear energy utilities across Europe and Asia.

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Namibia

Namibia possesses the world’s fourth-largest uranium reserves. It is also home to the largest uranium reserves in Africa. Namibia is estimated to hold 497,900 tonnes of uranium. This accounts for approximately 8 percent of global uranium reserves. In Namibia, uranium is found primarily in the Namib Desert. The mining of uranium contributes significantly to Namibia’s GDP.

Russia

Russia holds the world’s fifth-largest uranium reserves. According to statistics, Russia possesses 476,600 tonnes of uranium. Despite this, Russia is not the largest producer of uranium globally. However, Russia produces uranium domestically to support its own nuclear energy industry and government-led nuclear export projects. Furthermore, Russia also controls reserves located abroad through joint ventures.

Niger

Niger holds the world’s sixth-largest uranium reserves. According to statistics, Niger possesses approximately 336,000 tonnes of uranium. This also contributes significantly to Niger’s economy. For a long time, Niger has also served as a primary uranium supplier for French power plants. However, following a military coup in Niger in 2025, French companies have been expelled from the uranium mines.

South Africa

South Africa holds the world’s seventh-largest uranium reserves. The quantity of uranium held by the country is estimated at 320,900 tonnes. In South Africa, uranium is primarily obtained as a by-product during gold mining operations in the Witwatersrand Basin. For this reason, despite possessing large uranium reserves, South Africa is not a major producing nation.

China

China holds the world’s eighth-largest uranium reserves. The total quantity of uranium reserves held by China is estimated at 270,500 tonnes. These reserves meet the requirements of China’s domestic nuclear energy industry. However, to satisfy the rapidly growing demand for uranium within the country, China also imports it from abroad. China also operates uranium mines in several other countries.

Brazil

Brazil possesses the world’s ninth-largest uranium reserves. The quantity of uranium held by Brazil stands at 167,800 tonnes. In Brazil, uranium is primarily produced at the Caetité mine in Bahia. Despite possessing large uranium reserves, Brazil produces a relatively small amount due to challenges related to regulations and infrastructure.

Mongolia

Mongolia holds the world’s tenth-largest uranium reserves. Mongolia is estimated to possess uranium reserves totalling 144,600 tonnes. However, Mongolia has not yet fully explored the total extent of the uranium reserves present within its territory. Consequently, Mongolia produces uranium in limited quantities.

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