Top Lashkar terrorist warns Shehbaz Sharif and Asim Munir against signing Abraham Accords, recognising Israel

US President Donald Trump has stated that ongoing peace negotiations aimed at ending the conflict with Iran are progressing “very well,” although a final decision may still take some time.

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New Delhi: Controversy has deepened in Pakistan following an appeal by US President Donald Trump for several Muslim nations—including Pakistan—to sign the Abraham Accords and normalise relations with Israel. Amidst this, Saifullah Kasuri, the Deputy Chief of the terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), issued a public threat to the Pakistani government and Army Chief Asim Munir from an open platform after Eid al-Adha prayers, declaring: “Whoever speaks of recognizing Israel will be eliminated.”

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Saifullah’s Threat to Munir and Shehbaz

In his speech, Saifullah Kasuri asserted that no global power could compel Muslim nations to recognise Israel. Citing alleged defence cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, he also claimed that Pakistan’s military capabilities have now reached a level comparable to that of Israel. During his address, he further attempted to incite his supporters by raising issues such as Jihad and martyrdom.

Pakistani Defence Minister Opposes Abraham Accords

Earlier, Pakistan’s Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, had also made it clear that Pakistan is not in favour of normalising relations with Israel. He stated that Pakistan would not recognise Israel until an independent Palestinian state is established with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the 1967 borders. Furthermore, expressing his distrust of Israel, he characterised any agreement with the nation as being contrary to the country’s ideology.

Donald Trump Asks Muslims Nations To Recognise Israel

On the other hand, US President Donald Trump has stated that ongoing peace negotiations aimed at ending the conflict with Iran are progressing “very well,” although a final decision may still take some time. According to US officials, Iran is utilizing a complex communication system to consult with its Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, a process that may potentially slow down the pace of the negotiations. In a post on ‘Truth Social’, Trump also stated that the countries mediating in these peace talks should sign the Abraham Accords. This agreement pertains to the normalization of diplomatic, economic, and security relations between Israel and Arab nations.

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He further remarked that signing this agreement would be a “matter of honour” for Iran. According to Trump, following the United States’ efforts to resolve this complex issue, the concerned nations should at the very least join this agreement—though he also acknowledged that some countries may have their own reasons for remaining apart from it. Notably, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain have already signed this agreement, while Trump wishes for Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, and Jordan to join as well.