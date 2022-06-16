Washington: Dr. Anthony Fauci, the face of America’s pandemic response through two White House administrations, has tested positive for the coronavirus. The 81-year-old Fauci, who is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots, was experiencing mild COVID-19 symptoms, according to a statement Wednesday from the National Institutes of Health.Also Read - Delhi Witnesses Another Major Spike in Covid Numbers, City Registers Over 1000 Cases | Top Updates

Fauci has not recently been in close contact with President Joe Biden or other senior government officials.

He tested positive on a rapid antigen test. He is following public health guidelines and his doctor's advice, and will return to work at the NIH when he tests negative, according to the statement.

Fauci is Biden’s chief medical adviser and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

He was a leading member of the White House coronavirus task force under former President Donald Trump.