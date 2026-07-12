2 killed, several wounded in shooting near Toronto street festival in Canada, suspect at large

As per the Toronto police, five people were found with gunshot wounds near the intersection of St. Clair Avenue West and Arlington Avenue, close to where the Salsa on St. Clair festival was taking place.

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The crime came to light nearly 45 days after it was committed. Representational image

New Delhi: Two people were killed, and several others were wounded in a shooting near a street festival in Toronto on Saturday. According to the Associated Press (AP), police initially warned of an active shooter and later confirmed the scene had been secured.

As per the Toronto police, five people were found with gunshot wounds near the intersection of St. Clair Avenue West and Arlington Avenue, close to where the Salsa on St. Clair festival was taking place. The officers have asked the public to steer clear of the area while they respond to the scene.

“Please avoid the area immediately and follow all directions from police,” Toronto police said in an X post. “Police have secured the scene,” authorities later said in a follow-up post.

The AP reported that police later said the area had been secured, though no details on a suspect or any arrests had been released at that time. Security was beefed up in the area. Salsa on St. Clair is a Latino-themed cultural festival held in Toronto.

Security beefed up:

Heavy police have been deployed in the area. There was no immediate information on any suspects or arrests. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he was “devastated” by the shooting at the Salsa on St. Clair festival.

“I am devastated by the senseless violence at the Salsa on St. Clair Festival that has claimed two lives and injured others,” Ford wrote in a post on social media. “My thoughts are with the victims, their families, and everyone affected.”

It is important to note that the incident comes weeks after another shooting in Montreal late last month, in which 2 people, including a police officer, were killed. The attacker was later shot dead by police.