Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a grand welcome at White House and met Joe Biden on Friday in his first bilateral meeting with the US President. During the meeting, PM Modi highlighted the importance of trade between the two countries. PM Modi said trade will be an important factor in India-US ties and much has to be done in the sector.

"Trade holds importance on its own between India and the US. In this decade, we can be complementary to each other. There are many things with the US, that are needed by India and many things with India that can be useful for the US. Trade will be a major sector in this decade," PM Modi told Joe Biden.

During his interaction, PM Modi said President Joe Biden mentioned Gandhi ji's Jayanti. Gandhi ji spoke about Trusteeship, a concept which is very important for our planet in the times to come.

He also added that each of the subjects mentioned by President Biden are crucial for the India-USA friendship and added that his efforts on COVID-19, mitigating climate change and the Quad are noteworthy.

“Technology is becoming a driving force. We have to utilise our talents to leverage technology for the greater global good,” PM Modi said.

“I see that under your leadership the seeds have been sown for India-US relations to expand,” he added further.

While the two leaders have met earlier when Biden was the Vice President of the country, this is for the first time that Biden is meeting Modi after he became the 46th president of the US in January.

Both Biden and Prime Minister Modi have spoken over the phone multiple times and have attended a few virtual summits, including that of the Quad in March hosted by the US president. The last telephone conversation between them took place on April 26.