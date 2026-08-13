Train route from Russia to Delhi gets Taliban nod, the express to cross Turkmenistan, Iran, Afghanistan, and Pakistan to reach India… Will the project be successful?

But the biggest problem in this Russia-India project is Pakistan, which will not support a project that benefits India, even if it causes harm to itself.

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Train route from Russia to Delhi gets Taliban nod, the express to cross Turkmenistan, Iran, Afghanistan, and Pakistan to reach India... Will the project be successful? (AI pic)

Russia-India Rail Route: A statement has emerged from Afghanistan that has added a new dimension to the overall picture of Russia-India connectivity. The Taliban government has clearly stated that it is prepared to ensure the security of a potential rail route from Russia to India and the Indian Ocean if it passes through Afghanistan. According to RT India, Taliban Economy Ministry spokesman Abdul Rahman Habib said in a conversation, “We support such projects.” He also said that the project will create jobs in Afghanistan.

This is significant because Russia has not yet announced any permanent rail line. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin recently spoke about exploring rail connectivity to the Indian Ocean and declared any route that provides access to India acceptable. Potential routes include Turkmenistan, Iran, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. And now, the Taliban’s open support is a big boost. But the biggest problem in this Russia-India project is Pakistan, which will not support a project that benefits India, even if it causes harm to itself.

Why is Russia looking for a rail route?

To understand the full story, first understand Russia’s compulsion. Russia does not want to rely solely on sea routes for its cargo and strategic access to India. Especially at a time when tensions in West Asia have raised questions about the security of vital sea routes. The Russian Deputy Prime Minister mentioned the possibility of routes passing through Turkmenistan, Iran, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. This means it is not just about building a railway line. Russia is actually looking for routes for its trade that are less affected by maritime threats.

This is no small feat for India either. India and Russia already have deep ties in trade, energy, defense, and transportation. Both countries have set a target of increasing bilateral trade to over $100 billion by 2030.

Why is the Taliban openly supporting the project?

Afghanistan is a landlocked country with no direct access to the sea. Therefore, if a major railway route from Russia through Central Asia passes through Afghanistan and further reaches India or the Indian Ocean, it will not only be a railway line for Afghanistan. It could also be a gateway for freight, transit fees, employment, and trade.

Taliban Ministry of Economy spokesman Abdul Rahman Habib pointed to this advantage. He said that Afghanistan’s geographical location is crucial for this project and that it will create jobs in the country. He stated clearly, “We support such projects.” This means that the Taliban currently doesn’t view this proposal solely as a Russian scheme. They also see it as a path to their own economic interests.

Additionally, this rail proposal comes at a time of rapid change in relations between Moscow and Kabul. In May 2026, Russia and the Taliban government signed a military-technical cooperation agreement. Russia has rapidly advanced its relationship with the Taliban before. In 2025, Russia lifted its sanctions on the Taliban and later became the first country to formally recognize the Taliban government. Therefore, rather than looking at the rail project in isolation, it is more appropriate to view it within the larger picture of Russia-Taliban relations.

Afghanistan wants to build itself a corridor

Afghanistan was long a synonym for war, terrorism, and instability in the world’s eyes. However, since the Taliban’s return to power, Kabul has been steadily repositioning itself as a hub for regional trade and connectivity. One sign of this is the Trans-Afghan Railway project. Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan signed an agreement in July 2025 to prepare a feasibility report for the Trans-Afghan Railway. In 2026, Uzbekistan formally approved the agreement. The proposed line will run from Uzbekistan to Pakistan via Afghanistan. This means that the idea of ​​a rail link through Afghanistan is not a new dream. Various rail projects are already underway in the region.

Can this rail project be realised?

Can this rail project be realized, or will it become a story like the TAPI gas pipeline? A gas pipeline was to be built from Turkmenistan to Afghanistan, Pakistan, and India. This would have supplied gas from Turkmenistan to other countries. Turkmenistan worked on this on its own soil. Afghanistan has also shown some progress. However, Pakistan has obstructed the project, arguing that if the pipeline is completed, cheap gas could reach India. It is doing all this while Pakistan itself faces gas shortages. Furthermore, the security and financial risks of the pipeline in Afghanistan are also issues.

This is why simply promising the Taliban security for this rail project won’t be enough. Furthermore, building such a long railway line requires billions of dollars in investment. It will have to cross multiple countries, and the laws and security systems of different countries will need to be coordinated. There are issues such as customs, track technical systems, engines, freight transportation, insurance, and cross-border inspections. And the biggest question is who will fund it?

Why is this project different from TAPI?

TAPI and this potential rail project cannot be considered synonymous. This time, a major player like Russia is itself involved in advancing the potential corridor. Russia has economic, political, and strategic reasons to seek alternative connections to India and the Indian Ocean. Furthermore, relations between Russia and the Taliban have also progressed significantly. Third, other rail connectivity efforts are underway in the region. Therefore, the idea of ​​a rail link through Afghanistan is no longer just a pipe dream. Furthermore, Russia has considerable funds to invest in this project.