Phnom Penh: The government of Cambodia on Tuesday released plans to resume the country in a phased manner to the fully vaccinated foreign travellers by the end of this month. According to the Tourism Ministry, the program will allow only the fully vaccinated visitors, tourists to skip the quarantine if they stayed a minimum of five days in the designated areas.

The designated areas include two seaside provinces, Sihanoukville and Koh Kong. While arriving the foreign travellers must give proof of their double-dosed vaccinations as well as the recent report of the rapid test against the coronavirus.

If the results show a COVID negative then the traveller can proceed without any quarantine. The SouthEast Nation, Cambodia has registered a total of 112 fresh cases of coronavirus as of Tuesday. This has been recorded as the lowest number of cases since the month of April.

Presently, Siem Reap province is likely to be added to the quarantine-free province list in the month of January. Recently, Cambodia has lifted a ban on all flights from Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines after most of the kingdom’s population have been vaccinated against the Covid-19, as said by Health Minister Mam Bunheng said.

The Health Minister added, “It’s part of the country’s move to reopen social and economic activities gradually in all areas by adapting to the new normal and to reactivate air transport services”, quoted news agency IANS. It even banned all flights from the three ASEAN member states in August last year in an effort to curb coronavirus transmission.

Earlier in the month, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a statement that the Cambodian government has decided to reduce the quarantine period for fully vaccinated inbound travellers from Monday onwards. The statement added that foreign travellers will still need to present a medical certificate for a negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours prior to their arrival in Cambodia, and they must carry a vaccination card or certificate indicating their full vaccination status and vaccination date.

(With Inputs From IANS, PTI)