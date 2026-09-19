Earthquake of magnitude 4.9 hits Bhutan, tremors felt in parts of Northeast

A 4.9 magnitude earthquake jolted Bhutan on Saturday, the tremors of which were felt in Northeast. The epicentre was about 3 km from Gyelpozhing in Bhutan at a depth of 5 km.

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An earthquake of 4.9 jolted Bhutan on Saturday. File image

An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 jolted parts of the Northeast on Saturday evening, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The epicentre was about 3 km from Gyelpozhing in Bhutan at a depth of 5 km, with tremors felt in Guwahati, among other places in the region. The quake struck at 4.01 pm, and no damage has been reported yet, the NCS said.

Meghalaya faces tremors

Just a few days ago, a 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills, according to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS).

Also Read | China earthquake: 5.1 magnitude quake hits sichuan province miles from Himalayan flood zone

According to data shared by the NCS, the tremors were felt at around 4:03 PM (IST) at a depth of 10 kilometres. “EQ of M: 4.1, On: 11/09/2026 16:03:46 IST, Lat: 25.960 N, Long: 90.305 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: West Garo Hills, Meghalaya,” the National Center for Seismology posted on X.

Sikkim struck by earthquake

An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale struck Sikkim’s Mangan district in the early hours of Tuesday morning, reported the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). Sharing details in a post on X, the seismic monitoring agency stated that the tremor occurred at a depth of 7 km at 1:48 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

“EQ of M: 3.9, On: 01/09/2026 01:48:04 IST, Lat: 27.638 N, Long: 88.766 E, Depth: 7 Km, Location: Mangan, Sikkim,” the post read. The tremors in Sikkim’s Mangan district occurred against the backdrop of devastating flash floods currently plaguing the neighbouring country of Nepal.

Also Read | What caused flash flood in Nepal? Earthquake, avalanche and Bhote Koshi River | All we know so far

Amid the floods, Nepal remained on flash flood alert on August 29 as authorities warned of rising water levels in rivers and streams across several districts, while stating a “high risk of flash floods” in Nuwakot and Rasuwa districts. The death toll in the devastating flash floods in Nepal has risen to 903, up from 788, according to the latest data released by Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) on Monday.

The disaster has also left around 4,247 people missing, while 10,451 people have been rescued so far, the data showed. According to NDRRMA, the highest number of bodies have been recovered in Chitwan, where 272 casualties, including various human remains, have been reported. Nawalparasi (East) has recorded 207 deaths, followed by Nawalparasi (West) with 151, Nuwakot with 95, Gorkha with 62, Dhading with 55, Tanahun with 37 and Rasuwa with 24. The missing persons include 25 Nepal Police personnel, 45 Nepal Army personnel, 13 Armed Police Force personnel, 15 Customs Office personnel and three Immigration Office personnel.

Further details are awaited.