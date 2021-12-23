New Delhi: It may be time to put those colourful, fashionable and trendy cloth masks to rest amid rise in Omicron cases as more studies showed the new COVID-19 variant to be more transmissible. With an eye on the Omicron threat and the studies related to the new variant, experts have warned against the use of cloth masks.Also Read - Delhi Govt Allows Religious Places For Celebration, Prayers on Christmas, New Year's Eve | Check Revised Guidelines

“They (cloth masks) can be really good or really terrible depending on what fabric is used,” Trish Greenhalgh, professor of primary health care services at the University of Oxford, was quoted as saying Bloomberg. Greenhalgh said double or triple-layer masks made of a mix of materials can be more effective and most cloth coverings are mere “fashion accessories”. Also Read - Omicron: Germany Announces Fourth Booster Dose, Britain May Follow

Greenhalgh said the primary issue with those trendy cloth masks is that they don’t have to meet any required health standards. “In contrast, those manufacturing N95 respirator masks, for example, have to make sure they filter out 95% of particles,” Bloomberg said. Also Read - Omicron Scare: Delhi Can Handle 1 Lakh Daily COVID Cases if Situation Arises, Says CM Kejriwal | Key Points

With Omicron cases on rise, most governments across the world announced strict guidelines and made wearing mask mandatory ahead of Christmas and New Years celebrations to control the spread. While many countries including Germany, UK, US have rolled out plans for booster COVID jabs to battle the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

In India, the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre urge states and Union territories to remain vigilant and monitor case positivity, doubling rate, clusters of new cases across districts in view of Omicron threat.

The Centre advised states to consider local curbs, restrictions ahead of the upcoming festive season. On containment, states have been advised to impose night curfews and ensure strict regulation of large gatherings, especially, notify containment zones, buffer zones in case of new COVID-19 clusters. The Modi government also advised the states to exponentially ramp up the COVID-19 vaccination, especially in the low coverage districts to protect the vulnerable population.