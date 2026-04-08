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We triumphed in war: UAE celebrates win after ceasefire between Iran and US; details inside

‘We triumphed in war’: UAE celebrates win after ceasefire between Iran and US; details inside

US-Iran Ceasefire: After the two countries agreed on a temporary ceasefire deal, the UAE has begun to celebrate its victory, as the presidential adviser Anwar Gargash on X wrote, "We prevailed through an epic national defence." Scroll down to read details.

'We triumphed in war': UAE celebrates win after ceasefire between Iran and US; details inside

Iran-US Ceasefire: After the ceasefire between Iran and the United States, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has begun to celebrate its victory. The presidential adviser Anwar Gargash, in a post on X, wrote, “UAW triumphed in the war…” This comes after the two nations, Iran and the United States, agreed to a two-week ceasefire deal on a temporary basis.

‘UAE triumphed in war’

“The UAE triumphed in a war we sincerely sought to avoid, and we prevailed through an epic national defense that safeguarded sovereignty and dignity and protected our achievements in the face of treacherous aggression. Today, we move forward to manage a complex regional landscape with greater leverage, sharper insight, and a more solid capacity to influence and shape the future,” wrote the presidential adviser Anwar Gargash, in a post on X.

انتصرت الإمارات في حربٍ سعينا بصدق لتجنّبها، وانتصرنا بدفاعٍ وطني ملحمي، صان السيادة والكرامة وحمى المنجزات في وجه عدوان غاشم. ونتجه اليوم لإدارة مشهدٍ إقليمي معقّد برصيدٍ أكبر، ومعرفةٍ أدق، وقدرةٍ أرسخ على التأثير وصياغة المستقبل. قوتنا وصلابتنا وثباتنا عزّزت نموذج الإمارات… — د. أنور قرقاش (@AnwarGargash) April 8, 2026

How was the UAE affected in the US-Iran war?

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) was one of the Gulf countries that remained on Iran’s target during the time of the strikes. The Ministry of Defence confirmed hearing sounds in the scattered areas of defence systems about possible missile interceptions and drones.

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According to The Independent, at least 12 individuals in the country lost their lives in the strikes, out of which two were army officers.

One of the recent attacks led to the injury of three individuals from the falling debris after a missile interception.

Tensions in West Asia

The tensions in West Asia began on February 28 as Israel and the United States launched attacks on Iran, which led to the death of their supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Later, the retaliatory strikes were targeted at multiple US military bases. The countries have constantly launched attacks on each other’s territories.

Earlier, Trump had issued a warning stating, ‘Whole civilization will die tonight’ just hours before the Hormuz reopening deadline was to end. The day also witnessed an attack on Kharg Island. Later, the two countries agreed on a temporary ceasefire deal for two weeks.

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