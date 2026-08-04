Trump accuses Iran of mixed signals on peace talks, repeats ‘deal or total surrender’ demand

The remarks come after weeks of rising tensions between the two countries. The US carried out strikes on targets inside Iran, while Tehran responded by attacking what it said were US military facilities and equipment in several Arab nations.

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Trump accuses Iran of mixed signals on peace talks, repeats 'deal or total surrender' demand (Image: AP)

US President Donald Trump on Monday claimed that Iran was sending conflicting messages about talks to end the ongoing conflict. According to him, Iranian leaders were privately showing interest in negotiations while publicly denying that any discussions were taking place. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the United States would continue putting pressure on Iran until it either agreed to a deal or accepted what he described as “total surrender.”

He wrote that nothing would be allowed into Iran unless the US approved it and insisted that restrictions would remain until an agreement was reached. Trump also claimed that the two countries were already discussing ways to resolve issues that, according to him, Iran had created over many years.

The US President further rejected Iran’s claims that it controls the Strait of Hormuz. He said the strategic waterway was already under the control of the US Navy and referred to it as America’s “Wall of Steel.”

Repeating his long-standing position on Iran’s nuclear programme, Trump said Iran would never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon.

The remarks come after weeks of rising tensions between the two countries. The US carried out strikes on targets inside Iran, while Tehran responded by attacking what it said were US military facilities and equipment in several Arab nations, including Jordan, Bahrain and Kuwait.

The latest escalation happened after both sides had signed a memorandum of understanding in June and started negotiations on a broader agreement. However, the talks later broke down because they could not agree on security guarantees and the movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil shipments and international trade.

(With inputs from agencies)