New Delhi: Days after the Trump administration rescinded its controversial rule that banned foreign students taking online-only courses, it today announced that it will not take in any new foreign students for online-only study, AFP said in a report. This change in the policy was announced by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

On July 6, the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had unveiled new guidelines for F-1 and M-1 visas given to students restricting them to only students who take in-person courses or a combination of online and in-person courses. Those who take only online courses would not be eligible for the visa, the rule had said.

However, the order was later rescinded. The U-turn by the Trump administration had come following a nationwide outrage against its order and a series of lawsuits filed by a large number of educational institutions, led by the prestigious Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), seeking a permanent injunctive relief to bar the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from enforcing the federal guidelines barring international students attending colleges and universities offering only online courses from staying in the country.

In the 2018-2019 academic year, there were over 10 lakh international students in the US. According to a recent report of the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP), 1,94,556 Indian students were enrolled in various academic institutions in the US in January.