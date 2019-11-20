New Delhi: In a move to enhance the capabilities of the Indian Navy, the Donald Trump Administration on Wednesday notified to sell naval guns for use against warships, anti-aircraft and shore bombardment worth a billion dollars to India, news agency PTI reported.

The Defence Security Cooperation Agency in a notification to the US Congress said that the proposed foreign military sale of up to 13 MK-45 5-inch/62 caliber (MOD 4) naval guns and related equipment is at an estimated cost of 1.0210 billion dollars.

The development comes after news reports had earlier suggested that India was closer to inking a defence agreement with the US for the procurement of Sea Guardian armed drones and P-8I anti-submarine warfare and surveillance aircraft.

As per updates, the proposed sale of defence equipment, which will be manufactured by the BAE Systems Land and Armaments, will improve India’s capability to tackle current and future threats from enemy weapon systems.

“The MK-45 Gun System will provide the capability to conduct anti-surface warfare and anti-air defence missions while enhancing interoperability with the US and other allied forces,” the notification stated.

The notification further stated that India will use the enhanced capability as a deterrent to regional threats and to strengthen its homeland defence.

(With inputs from PTI)