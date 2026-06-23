Trump administration might make obtaining Green Cards more difficult; find out how Indians will be affected

According to data from India's Ministry of External Affairs, there were approximately 6.7 million Indians in the US as of January 2026.

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New Delhi: Settling in the US could become costlier as the Trump administration has proposed a new rule that will significantly increase the cost of filing forms required for immigrants to become US citizens. This will make Green Cards more expensive and will also impact Indians living in the US.

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What Is The New Proposal?

According to a Hindustan Times report, under the rule proposed by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the cost of filing Form N-400 (application for citizenship) on paper will rise from $760 to $1,330—a 75 per cent increase. Meanwhile, the cost of filing the form online will increase from $710 to $1,280—an 80 per cent increase.

Categories Where Fees Have Not Increased

For individuals whose household income is below 400 per cent of the federal poverty guidelines, the cost of the citizenship application form will remain $380; no change has been proposed for this category. The lower-fee option is available only for paper filings.

60-day Public Comment Period

The DHS proposal states that the new rule will not take effect for at least 60 days after being posted, as it must first undergo a public comment period to gather public opinion. This new rule has been proposed under various sections of the Immigration and Nationality Act and the Homeland Security Act of 2002.

How Will Indians Be Affected?

Indians are among the largest number of immigrants and non-US citizens who obtain Green Cards each year. According to data from India’s Ministry of External Affairs, there were approximately 6.7 million Indians in the US as of January 2026. Of these, 3,767,737 were people of Indian origin, and 2,311,484 were Non-Resident Indians (NRIs). Data from the ‘Office of Homeland Security Statistics’ for 2024 reveals that 66,800 Indians obtained Green Cards. While this figure might seem substantial given the recent tensions and turmoil surrounding H-1B visas, it actually represents a decline of more than 50 per cent compared to 2022.

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Despite this drop in numbers, proposed changes to citizenship application fees by the DHS (Department of Homeland Security) could significantly impact Indians. Higher fees might prompt Indians to consider alternative ways to legally reside or settle in the United States.