New Delhi: In another dramatic turn of events, the Donald Trump administration on Wednesday ordered suspension of all flights by Chinese airlines to and from the country soon after Beijing prevented American carriers to resume services to China. Also Read - Ladakh Standoff: High-level Talks Between Militaries of India And China Likely to be on June 6

As per updates, the order of suspension comes into effect from June 16 but could be implemented before also if President Trump wants it to be. Also Read - Google Play Store Pulls Down India's Mitron App After Pakistani Software Developer Company Claimed to be Its Original Owner

“US carriers have asked to resume passenger service, beginning June 1. The Chinese government’s failure to approve their requests is a violation of our Air Transport Agreement,” the US Transportation Department said in a statement to news agency AFP. Also Read - Anonymous Hacktivists Return After George Floyd Murder, 'Expose' Files on Donald Trump's Child Trafficking-Princess Diana's Alleged Killing

Trump administration plans to block Chinese airlines, after China prevented US airlines from resuming service between the countries: New York Times pic.twitter.com/MnfEHhNZdQ — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020

The move from the Trump administration penalises China after it failed to comply with the existing agreement between the two countries on flights.

The bilateral relationship between the two countries has also been strained in recent months amid escalating tensions due the coronavirus pandemic.

The order from the Trump administration applies to various Chinese airlines such as Air China, China Eastern Airlines Corp, China Southern Airlines Co and Hainan Airlines Holding Co.

The development comes after the Trump’s administration had on May 22 accused China of making it impossible for US airlines to resume service to China.