Trump and Netanyahu hold phone call, agree to meet in the US soon

Is Netanyahu planning to meet Trump in US? Did the phone call signal a reset in Trump-Netanyahu relations? Read details here.

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Trump and Netanyahu hold phone call, agree to meet in the US soon(Photo Credit: File)

The relationship between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which appeared strained during the recent Israel-Iran war amid reports of policy differences and communication gaps, now seems to be moving back toward a friendly tone. According to a report by the Times of Israel, citing a statement from the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump agreed to meet in the United States in the near future during a phone conversation on Friday, July 3, 2026.

When are Trump and Netanyahu expected to meet in the US?

As per the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) statement, Netanyahu congratulated Trump on the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States. Netanyahu said, “The US is what ensures the freedom of the world, and Israel greatly appreciates the tight bond between the nations.” Furthermore, the statement added that “Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Trump agreed to meet soon in the US. However, no specific date, time, or venue was mentioned for the proposed meeting. The timing of this development comes after President Trump has been publicly critical of Prime Minister Netanyahu in recent weeks, following the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, as a result of which there are difficulties in negotiating peace with Iran.

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How have Trump and Netanyahu’s ties changed in recent months?

On July 1, Qatar and Pakistan concluded separate meetings with US and Iranian negotiators in Doha, with “positive progress” reported on issues related to the 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), according to Qatar’s foreign ministry official spokesperson. “The parties agreed to continue discussions over the coming period, with the next meeting to be scheduled at the earliest possible time following the funeral processions of the former Iranian Supreme Leader,” the Qatar foreign spokesperson stated, as reported by ANI.

Former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s funeral

Talking about Iran, Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita and Bihar Governor Lt. Gen. (Rtd.) Syed Ata Hasnain on Friday represented India as they attended the funeral ceremony of former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in US-Israeli strikes on February 28 this year. Iranian military commander Mohsen Rezaee, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, Chief Justice of Iran Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, Parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian attend the farewell ceremony for Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. High-profile Indian dignitaries have paid tribute to the late Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, ahead of the formal state funeral ceremonies in Tehran.The Embassy of Iran in India, in a post on X, shared, “Indian Dignitaries Pay Tribute to the Martyred Leader of Iran, His Eminence Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.”

Also Read: Trump faces setback on birthright citizenship order, hails US Supreme Court ruling on transgender athletes as ‘Big win’

What is July 4 known for?

Trump on Friday (local time) proclaimed July 4, 2026, as the 250th anniversary of the adoption of the ‘Declaration of Independence’, signed pardons for six people who were prosecuted under the Biden administration, and departed for South Dakota to deliver Independence Eve remarks at Mount Rushmore.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “250 years ago, on the eve of America’s momentous vote for Independence, Caesar Rodney received word that he was urgently needed to break a deadlock among the Delegates to the Second Continental Congress. Although he suffered from asthma and facial cancer, Rodney immediately set forth on a 80-mile overnight journey by horseback from Dover, Delaware, to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Enduring a raging thunderstorm, he arrived 250 years ago this very day, July 2, 1776, to cast his decisive vote, and secure America’s glorious destiny of Freedom and Independence. An equestrian statue honoring Rodney’s key contribution now anchors Spirit of 76’ at Freedom Plaza, a new Exhibition in Washington, D.C., honoring the heroes and martyrs of the American Revolution. Go and see!”