‘Let the oil flow’: Trump announces completion of US-Iran peace deal, orders immediate removal of naval blockade on Hormuz

Trump has made a big statement regarding US-Iran peace deal. The agreement comes after several days of diplomacy and considerable effort by the international community, including Pakistan.

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Trump announces completion of US-Iran peace deal(Photo Credit: X/@WhiteHouse)

Amid the escalating tensions in the Middle East, the United States President Donald Trump on Monday announced the completion of the peace deal between the US and Iran. Through this peace deal, the strategically important Strait of Hormuz will be reopened, and the naval blockade will be immediately removed.

What did Trump announce about the US-Iran peace deal?

Sharing a post on Truth Social, the US President stated, “The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all! I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow! President DONALD J. TRUMP”

Also Read: ‘A wall to no nuclear weapon’: Trump says US-Iran peace deal to be signed today, Strait of Hormuz to…

In another tweet, Trump stated, “This Great Deal will bring Peace and Security to the whole Region. Many presidents have tried to make Peace with Iran, and all have failed before me. The Leaders of the Region have, for the first time, found a President who can help them achieve real Peace. With the opening of the Strait upon the signing of the Deal on Friday, for purposes of mine removal, oil will flow on both ends again for the Region, and the World!”

When and where will the US-Iran peace deal be formally signed, as per the Pakistan PM?

The agreement comes after several days of diplomacy and considerable effort by the international community, including Pakistan. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also announced that a peace agreement between the United States and Iran had been reached following extensive negotiations. As per Shehbaz Sharif, the deal will be officially signed on June 19 in Switzerland.

Announcing more information, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said, “Following intensive talks, we are pleased to announce that the Peace Deal between the United States of America and Islamic Republic of Iran has been REACHED. Both sides have declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon. The official signing ceremony will be on Friday, 19 June in Switzerland. We would like to thank the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran for their commitment to finding a diplomatic solution to the conflict. We would also like to extend our sincere appreciation to our brothers in this mediation effort, the great leadership of State of Qatar, for their support in reaching this agreement.”

Following intensive talks, we are pleased to announce that the Peace Deal between the United States of America and Islamic Republic of Iran has been REACHED. Both sides have declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) June 14, 2026

How are world leaders reacting to Trump’s announcement?

“I would also especially thank the visionary leadership of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Republic of Türkiye for their immense contributions in this regard. With the agreement now in place, mediators will facilitate a series of meetings this week. These pre-implementation discussions will lay the foundation for the technical talks and the official signing ceremony,” Shehbaz Sharif stated.

The deal marks a potential end to the conflict in the region, which began on February 28, when the US and Israel, in a joint strike, attacked Iran, killing Iran’s erstwhile Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The funeral for Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei is scheduled to begin here on July 4, Iranian media reported.

Also Read: ‘Simply Baseless’: Iran rejects Trump’s claims, alleges US attacks on vessels killed three Indian seafarers

According to a statement released by the headquarters responsible for Khamenei’s commemoration, which was carried by Iranian media., Farewell ceremonies will be held at Imam Khomeini’s Mosalla prayer hall in Tehran on July 4-5, followed by funeral processions in the capital and the central city of Qom on July 6-7.