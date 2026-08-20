Trump announces ‘most crushing economic operation ever’ on Iran, threatens countries helping Tehran of ‘serious repercussions’

This comes after United Arab Emirates suspended trade and financial transactions with Iran. The UAE took the step after alleging that two Iranian ballistic missiles had been fired at its territory.

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Trump announces 'most crushing economic operation ever' on Iran, threatens countries helping Tehran of 'serious repercussions' (Image: Trump X account)

President Donald Trump has announced plans for what he described as the toughest economic campaign ever imposed on a country, warning that nations helping Iran bypass US sanctions could face heavy financial penalties. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “this will be Economic Warfare and Isolation on an unprecedented scale.”

He also said, “No one has given the Islamic Republic of Iran a greater opportunity to make a Deal than me,” adding that “TRAGICALLY, for them, they have failed to take it,”

Trump claimed that Iran’s navy and air force, along with several military production facilities, had been destroyed. He further alleged that the country’s currency had collapsed and described the Iranian government as “hanging by a thread.”

The US president warned that countries and institutions providing financial or logistical support to Tehran could also face serious economic repercussions. He specifically pointed to banks, companies, airports and government bodies that could help Iran avoid sanctions.

Trump said Washington would target several methods allegedly used by Iran to get around sanctions, including oil smuggling, currency exchange arrangements, cash transfers, exchange houses, ship registration systems and front companies. He said these channels must be blocked immediately and reiterated that Iran would not be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has criticised Washington’s decision to tighten sanctions on Tehran, arguing that earlier measures had failed to achieve their intended goal. He said the continued pressure could make it harder to find a diplomatic solution and create a path toward ending the conflict through negotiations.

The latest developments followed a major move by the United Arab Emirates, which suspended trade and financial transactions with Iran. The UAE took the step after alleging that two Iranian ballistic missiles had been fired at its territory. Tehran rejected the accusation and described it as a “false flag” operation.