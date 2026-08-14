Trump announces up to 100% drone import tariffs; China in focus amid national security concerns

US President Donald Trump announced new tariffs of up to 100 per cent on imports of unmanned drones and their components.

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Trump announces up to 100% drone import tariffs; China in focus amid national security concerns(Photo Credit: X@White House)

Washington: In a major move, US President Donald Trump announced new tariffs of up to 100 per cent on imports of unmanned drones and their components, saying the move is aimed at reducing the United States’ reliance on foreign suppliers in an industry largely dominated by China. According to a White House statement, the Proclamation imposes a 100% ad valorem tariff on drones of a certain size or with certain capabilities that are particularly sensitive for national security purposes, docking stations of these drones, and certain critical components of these drones. This drone category includes drones with a maximum takeoff weight of more than 25 kilograms and drones with thermal imaging capabilities.

What tariffs did Trump announce on drone imports?

The Proclamation imposes a 25% ad valorem tariff on certain drones that are smaller in size and lack certain capabilities that particularly implicate national security, and on other drone components. The Proclamation imposes a 15% ad valorem tariff on drones and components from the European Union, Japan, Liechtenstein, Republic of Korea, Switzerland, and Taiwan, and a 10% ad valorem tariff for drones from the United Kingdom, provided that substantially all hardware, software, and technology originates from within these countries and the United States.

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Trump’s drone tariff program will protect the national security of the United States and its defense and defense-adjacent industrial base, supporting and creating American jobs.

Which countries will be affected by the new drone import tariffs?

China occupies a dominant position in the world market for drones. The Chinese drone-making company DJI, established in 2006, has emerged as a leader in the world market for drones, commanding over two-thirds of the global drone market in recent years, according to several studies. The US tariff regulations come at a time when trade tensions between the US and China are increasing, especially in the fields of advanced technology and national security.

When will the new drone tariffs take effect?

Most of the newly announced tariff duties are expected to take effect on September 3. “The tariffs will take effect 21 days after signing. For components of drones that are not particularly sensitive, the tariffs will take effect 180 days after signing. For products and components that the Department of War has approved for an exemption from the Federal Communications Commission’s Covered List within 20 days of signing, the tariffs will take effect 180 days after signing,” reads the statement on the White House’s website.

The announcement follows recent action by China targeting the drone sector. Last week, Beijing announced restrictions on drone exports to the United States and also blacklisted six companies. China said the measures were taken in response to trade sanctions imposed by Washington over concerns related to forced labor and national security.

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The Chinese move came only days after the United States introduced fresh tariffs on China and 59 other countries. The latest measures add drones and related components to a growing list of products affected by trade restrictions between the world’s two largest economies. Washington says the new tariffs will help strengthen domestic production and reduce reliance on imported drone technology, while the broader dispute continues to deepen tensions over trade, technology and national security.