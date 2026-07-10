Trump assassination threat: Israel shares intelligence warning with US of new Iran plot against Trump

Some US officials believe the Israeli warning may also be aimed at influencing Trump's decision on whether to step up American military action against Iran.

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‘Greenland should be controlled by US, not…’: Donald Trump at NATO summit | Image: ANI

Israel has reportedly shared intelligence with the United States claiming that Iran recently came up with a new plan to assassinate President Donald Trump. According to CNN, which cited two people familiar with the matter, the information has added to growing tensions between Iran and Israel. The report comes as fighting between the United States and Iran has started again, putting the three-week-old ceasefire under pressure. The renewed clashes have also raised concerns that the conflict could grow into a larger regional war once more.

One of the sources said Israel passed on the warning earlier this week. Another source said US agencies had been receiving repeated intelligence in recent weeks about possible threats against Trump, but the latest information from Israel pointed to a specific alleged plot.

Some US officials believe the Israeli warning may also be aimed at influencing Trump’s decision on whether to step up American military action against Iran.

The exact details of the alleged assassination plan have not been made public. Two sources said US intelligence agencies had not independently confirmed the information and were not tracking this particular threat before Israel shared it. However, US officials have long believed Iran could try to target Trump in revenge for the 2020 drone strike that killed Iran’s top military commander, Qasem Soleimani.

The reports surfaced after Trump spoke about possible threats to his life during a visit to Ankara, Turkey, after attending the NATO summit on Wednesday. He claimed that Iran was trying to assassinate him and said his name appeared on all of Iran’s target lists.

“They want to kill the US leader — me,” Trump said. “I’m on every one of their lists. I saw it this morning.”

The latest warning also came shortly after the funeral ceremonies for Iran’s former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. During the events, some people were heard shouting slogans against Trump, while a banner with the words “We Will Kill Trump” was also seen.