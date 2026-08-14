Trump assassination threat: Israel warned US of Iran plots against Trump, but no evidence found: Report

Earlier this year, U.S. intelligence agencies concluded that Iran was not actively working to build a nuclear weapon. Israel, however, continued to warn that Iran posed an immediate danger.

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Trump assassination threat: Israel warned US of Iran plots against Trump, but no evidence found: Report (Image: X)

The United States received several warnings from Israel over the past year about possible Iranian plans to assassinate President Donald Trump, according to US officials, including a current official and two former officials. The warnings were shared with U.S. intelligence agencies. In some cases, Israeli officials also spoke directly with senior White House officials. The alleged threats included plans to shoot Trump with a sniper or attack him with a knife during a crowded public event.

The warnings reportedly started before the 12-day war between Israel and Iran in June 2025. According to the officials, the alerts became more frequent before the United States decided to enter the conflict with Iran in February.

One of the most serious warnings came before the NATO summit in Ankara in July. Israeli officials reportedly told the White House that Iran could try to target Trump while he was travelling on Air Force One. One possibility mentioned was the use of a shoulder-fired missile.

The warnings were also linked to a wider concern that Iran wants to retaliate against Trump for the 2020 US strike that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.

However, U.S. intelligence agencies have not been able to independently confirm some of the specific threats shared by Israel. The CIA, in particular, has not been able to verify several of the alleged assassination plots against Trump that Israeli intelligence had reported since early last year.

The warnings came as U.S. and Israeli officials remained concerned about possible Iranian attempts to target Trump, both during major public appearances and while he was travelling.

In the case involving the NATO summit in Turkey, Turkish intelligence agencies also found no evidence to support Israel’s warning that Iran might try to kill President Donald Trump. A Turkish official said the assessment was shared with U.S. officials.

Even though the threat could not be confirmed, the White House and the U.S. Secret Service took extra security measures to protect Trump. Officials decided to act cautiously because of the seriousness of the warning.

During Trump’s trip to Turkey, U.S. authorities carried out an unusual security operation. After arriving on Air Force One, Trump was moved to another aircraft before leaving the country. The move was part of an effort to keep his travel plans from being easily tracked.

Earlier this year, U.S. intelligence agencies concluded that Iran was not actively working to build a nuclear weapon. Israel, however, continued to warn that Iran posed an immediate danger.

Despite the U.S. intelligence assessment, Trump ordered military strikes against Iran in February. Reuters had earlier reported that Trump also considered information provided by Israel claiming that Iran had previously tried to arrange his assassination before the military operation began.

(With inputs from reuters)