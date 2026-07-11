‘Bomb them like they’ve never seen before’: Trump says he left instructions if Iran assassinates him

Trump has broken his silence, issuing a chilling warning that he has "left instructions" in case Iran succeeds in assassinating him.

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'Bomb them like they've never seen before': Trump says he left instructions if Iran assassinates him(Photo Credit: X @WhiteHouse)

US President Donald Trump has once again found himself at the centre of global attention amid escalating tensions with Iran. From imposing sweeping tariff threats on key trading partners to ordering joint military strikes with Israel on Iran earlier this year, Trump’s decisions have dominated news headlines. However, Trump’s safety came into the limelight on Friday when Israeli intelligence recently warned the United States that Iran had devised a fresh plot to assassinate President Donald Trump, according to reports by The Wall Street Journal and CNN, hours after which Trump publicly said he was Tehran’s “number one” assassination target while defending his administration’s military campaign against Iran. And now, the US president has broken his silence.

How did Trump respond to reports of a fresh Iran assassination plot?

Earlier on Friday(local time), US President Donald Trump stated that he has “left instructions” to launch a massive military action against Iran, if Tehran succeeds in the plan of assassinating him, while stressing that the country would be bombed “at levels they have never seen before”, the New York Post reported.

Also Read: Trump, Netanyahu discuss ‘American moves in the Gulf’ after fresh US strikes on Iran

In an interview with the New York Post, Trump revealed that he has been on Iran’s “kill list” for a long time now. He dismissed the reports of Israeli intelligence warning him regarding Iran’s alleged plot to assassinate the US President. “I’ve been on their list for a long time. That’s what we’re dealing with. The only thing is, I’ve left instructions — if anything happens, to just literally bomb them at levels that they’ve never seen before,” Trump stated during the interview.

What did Israeli intelligence warn the US about?

“No, no. Israel came up with nothing. No, no, I’ve been No. 1 [on Iran’s kill list] for a long time, and it’s the way life is, you know,” said Trump, as per the New York Post. The chilling warning came after the recent reports related to an alleged Iranian plot to assassinate the US President. Meanwhile, the funeral procession for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s funeral was also held. Khamenei was laid to rest at the Imam Reza shrine in Iran’s Mashhad on early Friday morning, 131 days after he was killed in US-Israel joint strikes in Iran.

Sharing a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “The Islamic Republic of Iran has asked us to continue “talks.” We have agreed to do so, but the United States has stated to them, in no uncertain terms, that the Cease Fire is OVER! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Also Read: US strikes Iran again; Trump warns of tougher response, says ‘Will get much worse’

Trump on Friday said that Washington has agreed to continue talks with the Islamic Republic following Tehran’s request but reiterated that the US still considers the ceasefire between the two sides to be “over”.