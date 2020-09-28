New Delhi: Ahead of the US presidential election 2020, a media report has revealed that Donald Trump paid no income taxes for 10 of the 15 years before the 2016 election. In his first year in the White House and the year he ran for the presidency, he paid only $750. The revelation was made by The New York Times, after it obtained Trump’s tax information for the last 20 years. Also Read - US Judge Blocks President Trump's Order to Ban TikTok From App Store

The daily asserted that it reviewed tax returns relating to the President and the companies owned by the Trump Organization going back to the 1990s, as well as his personal returns for 2016 and 2017. Also Read - Trump Nominates Amy Coney Barrett as Next Justice of Supreme Court

It said the President paid just $750 in income taxes in both 2016 and 2017, while he paid no income taxes at all in 10 of the past 15 years, “largely because he reported losing much more money than he made”. Also Read - 'If We Can Help, Would Love to Help', Trump Reiterates Offer to Mediate Between India And China

In a statement to the New York Times, Trump Organization lawyer Alan Garten said that “most, if not all, of the facts appear to be inaccurate”.

“Over the past decade, President Trump has paid tens of millions of dollars in personal taxes to the federal government, including paying millions in personal taxes since announcing his candidacy in 2015,” Garten was quoted as saying to the newspaper.

However, president Trump, during a White House briefing, denied the allegation and called the report “totally fake news”.

“Actually I paid tax. And you’ll see that as soon as my tax returns – it’s under audit, they’ve been under audit for a long time,” Trump stated, adding that the IRS (Internal Revenue Service) does not treat me well they treat me very badly. You have people in the IRS, they treat me very badly.

Trump has faced legal challenges for refusing to share documents concerning his fortune and business.

He is the first US President since the 1970s not to make his tax returns public, though this is not required by law.

(With agency inputs)