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Trump claims Iran ready to hand over enriched uranium, says very good chance of deal

Trump claims Iran ready to hand over enriched uranium, says ‘very good chance’ of deal

US President Donald Trump has claimed that Iran is ready to hand over its enriched uranium. Read the complete story below.

Trump claims Iran ready to hand over enriched uranium, says ‘very good chance’ of deal

United States President Donald Trump is making headlines across the globe not only because of his military and political actions, but also because of his aggressive and highly public social media posts during the continuing crisis in Iran. In addition to posting numerous times over the last few weeks, Trump has consistently published statements directed at foreign governments, particularly China, warning them against supporting Iran through potential threats and economic pressure. These posts continue to play an important role in the current geopolitical landscape.

Is Iran really ready to hand over its enriched uranium? How close is the US to sealing a deal with Tehran?

Now, once again, US President Trump has made a big claim. According to him, Iran has agreed to return its enriched uranium stockpile to the US and stated that the two sides were “close” to a peace deal. In his remarks at the White House, Trump said, “They’ve agreed to give us back the nuclear dust.” This refers specifically to enriched uranium, which the U.S. has claimed for many years could be utilized in nuclear weapon production. Trump’s announcement comes at a time when tensions are escalating between the two nations due to a lack of agreement during past negotiations; for example, after 21 hours of talks in Islamabad, no agreement for peace was reached. Additionally, prior to those talks, the U.S. had already accused Iran of not accepting its proposed solution to the issue of returning its uranium stockpile.

Why is enriched uranium at the center of US-Iran tensions?

“There’s a very good chance we’re going to make a deal,” he added. The US and Iran have been negotiating successfully, according to Trump. US President Donald Trump said he would consider travelling to Pakistan if a peace agreement between the United States and Iran is finalised there, indicating Islamabad’s possible role in ongoing negotiations.”I would go to Pakistan, yeah,” Trump told reporters at the White House while en route to Las Vegas, Nevada.”If the deal is signed in Islamabad, I might go. They want me to go,” he told the reporters.

Will Tehran accept stricter limits on its nuclear program?

Furthermore, he even praised Pakistan’s role in facilitating talks between the US and Iran, describing its involvement as constructive. He said Pakistani intermediaries in the negotiations over the conflict “have been so great.”

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Reports from The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal indicate that Washington’s proposal calls for a 20-year moratorium on enrichment of Iran’s enriched uranium, but Tehran said they would only agree to enact the moratorium for five years. Previously, Tehran had offered a 5-year moratorium on uranium enrichment, an offer that the Trump administration rejected, demanding a 20-year moratorium instead, according to two senior Iranian officials and one US official, as reported by the NYT.

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