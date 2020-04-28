New Delhi: The administration of United States President Donald Trump has been relentlessly after China over its response to the coronavirus pandemic and said that it has launched a “very serious investigation” into it. Also Read - Sports Behind Closed Doors Will be The Last Resort: Sunil Gavaskar

“We are not happy with China, we are not happy with that whole situation, because we believe it could have been stopped at the source,” Trump said, adding, “It could have been stopped quickly and it wouldn’t have spread all over the world. So, we’ll let you know at the appropriate time, but we are doing serious investigations.” Also Read - Uttar Pradesh: Don't Hike Fees For Academic Session 2020-21, Yogi Adityanath Govt Directs Schools in Wake of COVID-19 Lockdown

The US President also indicated that it will be seeking a compensation, much higher than what Germany asked for. Notably, Germany has sought for 130 billion euros from Beijing for damage caused COVID-19 infection that started in mainland China. Also Read - Kanika Kapoor Decides to Donate Plasma to Help Others Fight COVID-19, Doctors Likely to Check Her Today

Trump has already been critical of China and frequently touted his decision to close US borders to Chinese imports in an effort to curb the outbreak. Some health experts have said the effort bought time for the US to prepare, but the Trump administration has been accused of squandering the opportunity.

“Nobody except one country can be held accountable for what happened. Nobody’s blaming anybody here, we’re looking at a group of people that should’ve stopped it at the source,” Trump said at a press conference.

The US, followed by Europe have been the worst-hit by coronavirus and leaders of these countries like the US, the UK, Germany and others are increasingly agreeing that a large number of deaths could have been avoided if China had shown transparency regarding the contagion.

Highlighting that the COVID-19 cases are declining or stablising across the US, Trump said, “In all cases getting better. Really a horrible situation that we’ve been confronted with, but they’re moving along.”

According to John Hopkins University’s tally, USA has recorded 1,303 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total toll to 56,521.