‘Very possible that they will never…’: Trump breaks silence after US strikes Iran following attack on Panama-flagged tanker

The latest action came a day after US forces conducted retaliatory strikes following what Washington described as an Iranian attack on the commercial vessel M/V Ever Lovely

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Tension continues to escalate between Iran and the US, with the ceasefire remaining fragile. Additional military strikes were carried out by the United States against multiple Iranian targets on Saturday after Tehran allegedly launched another drone attack on a commercial oil tanker near the Strait of Hormuz, according to US Central Command (CENTCOM).

The latest action came a day after US forces conducted retaliatory strikes following what Washington described as an Iranian attack on the commercial vessel M/V Ever Lovely. US officials said Iran was given an opportunity to abide by a ceasefire agreement but instead escalated the situation with another strike on a tanker transiting one of the world’s most critical maritime trade routes.

In an official statement posted on X, CENTCOM said, “US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted additional strikes against multiple targets in Iran, June 27, at the Commander in Chief’s direction.” US President said, “United States aircraft just struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations, and coastal radar sites, for violating the Cease Fire Agreement, AGAIN! It is very possible that they will never learn!” – President Donald J. Trump .