New Delhi: US President Donald Trump on Sunday evening briefly left the Walter Reed Medical Center, where he was being treated for COVID-19. Wearing a mask, Trump waved to his supporters from the back seat of a black SUV in front of the military hospital.

He also shared a video on Twitter, beforehand in which he said, "I'm about to make a little surprise visit, so perhaps I will get there before you get to see me. I learned a lot about COVID. I learned it by really going to school. This isn't a 'let's read the book' school. And I get it and I understand it. And it is a very interesting thing. I am going to be letting you know about it."

The US President further said that he is getting great reports from the doctors at Walter Reed. "The work they do is absolutely amazing," he added.

“President Trump took a short, last-minute motorcade ride to wave to his supporters outside and has now returned to the Presidential Suite inside Walter Reed,” said White House spokesman Judd Deere.

#WATCH | US: President Donald Trump waves at supporters from his car outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center where he is being treated for COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/p5Fp48C9RB — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2020

Meanwhile, medical experts have said that the outing broke his own government’s public health guidelines requiring patients to isolate while they are undergoing treatment.

Taking to social media, several health experts criticised his ‘stunt’, saying that he had learned nothing at all.

“Every single person in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary Presidential ‘drive-by’ just now has to be quarantined for 14 days,” said James Phillips, chief of disaster medicine at George Washington University.

“They might get sick. They may die. For political theater. Commanded by Trump to put their lives at risk for theater. This is insanity.”

Trump’s blood oxygen level dropped twice in recent days and he was given supplemental oxygen, the White House physician said on Sunday, asserting that his “condition has improved” since then and he could be discharged from the hospital as early as Monday.

Trump, 74, and his wife First Lady Melania Trump, 50, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, a development that upended the Republican leader’s election campaign just weeks before the presidential polls on November 3.