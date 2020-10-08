New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has now called coronavirus infection “a blessing from God” because it educated him about potential drugs to treat the disease. Also Read - Union Minister Prahlad Joshi Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Presently Asymptomatic

In a video message to the nation, he once again went on to blame China for the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that it is going to pay a big price for what they have done to the world.

"I want to get for you what I got and I am going to make it free. You are not going to pay for it. It's not your fault that this happened, it was China's fault and China is going to pay a big price for what they did to this country, and what they have done to this world," Trump said in a video message.

A MESSAGE FROM THE PRESIDENT! pic.twitter.com/uhLIcknAjT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

Donald Trump returned to the White House after departing from Walter Reed National Medical Center on Monday, four days after undergoing emergency treatment for the novel coronavirus.

As soon as he reached the White House, he took off his mask despite his doctor’s caution who said that Trump was not entirely “out of the woods yet”.

Trump reported no symptoms of COVID-19, White House physician Dr Sean Conley had also confirmed late Tuesday.

Notably, Trump and First Lady Melania had tested positive for Covid-19 few days ago. The President had announced their diagnosis via Twitter.