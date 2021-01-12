New Delhi: Days after the US Capitol riot, outgoing US President Donald Trump on Tuesday called his speech just before the violence ‘totally appropriate’ and said the move by the democrats to impeach him from White House is absolutely ridiculous’. Also Read - US Capitol Riot: 2 Lawmakers Test COVID Positive, Accuse Republicans of Flouting Guidelines

Furthermore, Trump disavowed any responsibility for his supporters’ violent siege on the US Capitol last week, saying his remarks at the time were appropriate. Also Read - Twitter Suspends Over 70,000 User Accounts Over US Capitol Violence

“If you read my speech, what I said was totally appropriate,” he told reporters at Joint Base Andrews when asked about any personal responsibility he had regarding the January 6 attack. Also Read - US Capitol Riot: Republicans Block Resolution Calling For Quick Removal of Donald Trump

He called the effort by House Democrats to impeach him for a second time a “witch hunt” as he emerged from seclusion to travel to Alamo where he plans to tour a section of the border wall constructed during his tenure. He also accused them of “causing tremendous danger to our country” by moving forward.

In the wake of last week’s riot at the Capitol by a mob of his supporters, Trump told reporters at the White House, “We want no violence, never violence.”

“They’ve analyzed my speech and my words and my final paragraph, my final sentence, and everybody just thought it was totally appropriate,” Trump said.

Trump also said about Twitter and other social media platforms that have banned him in recent days. “They are making a catastrophic mistake,” he said. “They’re dividing and divisive, and they’re showing something that I’ve been predicting for a long time.”

Three Democratic lawmakers on Monday introduced an article of impeachment against Trump, charging him with inciting his supporters to carry out a violent attack on the Capitol Hill last week.

Co-authored by Congressman Jamie Raskin, David Cicilline and Ted Lieu, the article of impeachment is co-sponsored by 211 members of the US House of Representatives.

The article of impeachment charges the outgoing President with a count of Incitement of Insurrection for his actions on January 6, when he delivered a speech inciting his supporters to lay siege to the United States Capitol, an action that temporarily halted the counting of Electoral College votes and resulted in the deaths of five individuals, including an officer of the United States Capitol Police.