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Trump calls NATO, one-way street as allies refuse to join US in operation against Iran

Trump calls NATO, ‘one-way street’ as allies refuse to join US in operation against Iran

President Donald Trump said the US does 'not need help from NATO' as allies refuse to join the operation against Iran, as per reports. Scroll down to read the detailed story.

Trump calls NATO, 'one-way street' as allies refuse to join US in operation against Iran (AI Image)

US-Iran War: The United States’ President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that the country does not need any assistance or help from the allies of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organisation). This comes after several members of NATO reportedly expressed their refusal to join the war against Iran. The tensions in the Middle East are continuously escalating, and the US President, in his Truth Social post, talked about the ongoing operations against what he described as the “terrorist regime of Iran”.

NATO allies of Trump refuse to support operation against Iran

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, on his Truth Social on March 17, stated that the US has been informed that most of the countries of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organisation) do not want to participate in the military operation against Iran.

He also stated that many of the countries had agreed that Iran should not have permission to possess nuclear weapons, but are now unwilling to support the military of the US directly. US President Trump also mentioned that he was not surprised by the response of the NATO allies.

Trump criticises NATO allies

Donald Trump expressed his criticism of the NATO allies as they reportedly refused to get involved in the war against Iran. He said that the United States spends “Hundreds of Billions of Dollars per year protecting these same Countries, to be a one way street — We will protect them, but they will do nothing for us, in particular, in a time of need.”

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He also added that the situation reflects how NATO gets benefits from US protection without the allies’ contribution in return, especially during times of conflict.

Trump claims success in operation against Iran

President Trump also claimed that the military forces have greatly weakened the Iranian military, including its Navy, Air Force, and Radar. He further said that Iran’s “leaders, at virtually every level, are gone.”

He highlighted the strength of the US military, adding that the country does not require assistance from NATO or other allies, including Japan, Australia, and South Korea.

“Speaking as President of the United States… we do not need the help of anyone,” expressed Trump on Truth Social.

The tensions in West Asia are constantly increasing, and several top leaders of Iran, like Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, have already been killed.

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