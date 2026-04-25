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Big setback to Iran-US talks: Trump cancels US negotiators trip to Pakistan

Big setback to Iran-US talks: Trump cancels US negotiators’ trip to Pakistan

US President Donald Trump announced that he was has cancelled the trip of envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff to Islamabad ahead of the crucial talks.

Donald Trump cancels Pakistan visit

Us President Donald Trump cancelled a planned trip of Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Senior Adviser and his son-in-law Jared Kushner to Pakistan in connection to the peace talks between US and Iran on Saturday.

“I’ve told my people a little while ago they were getting ready to leave, and I said, ‘Nope, you’re not making an 18-hour flight to go there,” Trump said, according to Fox News. “We have all the cards. They can call us anytime they want, but you’re not going to be making any more 18-hour flights to sit around talking about nothing.’”

The development was shared by Fox News White House correspondent Aishah Hasnie in a post on X, where she stated that Trump cancelled the visit by the delegation from Washington due to the long-distance engagements being unnecessary and unproductive. Hasnie was on a direct phone conversation with the US President.

Abbas Araghchi departed Islamabad

This comes moments after the Iranian delegation, led by Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, departed Islamabad on Saturday evening after a day of high-level meetings with the Pakistan leadership, leaving Pakistan’s ambitious claims of brokering a US-Iran peace deal as part of the second round of negotiations in tatters.

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The delegation left the Pakistani capital after delivering an “official list of demands” to Pakistani leaders for the US and Israel in order to achieve a complete solution to the conflict in West Asia.

What does the departure signal?

The departure effectively signals the end of Islamabad’s hopes to facilitate the much-anticipated second round of direct dialogue, as Araghchi is now set to travel to Oman and Russia.

According to a statement issued by Araghchi in Telegram, the Iranian foreign minister explained Iran’s “principled positions regarding the latest developments related to the ceasefire and the complete end of the imposed war against” the Islamic Republic by US and Israeli forces to the Pakistani side.

With inputs from ANI

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