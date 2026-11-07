Trump celebrates Diwali at White House, receives Hanuman Chalisa as gift from Indian guest; Here’s who attended the event

Donald Trump joined Diwali celebrations at the White House, attended by Indian Ambassador Vinay Kwatra and members of the Indian-American community. The event also featured traditional lamp-lighting and a special gift of the Hanuman Chalisa to Trump.

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Trump celebrates Diwali at White House, receives Hanuman Chalisa as gift from Indian guest; Here's who attended the event (X.com/file)

US President Donald Trump participated in Diwali celebrations at the White House on Friday, November 6. The event was held at the Oval Office and was attended by India’s Ambassador to the US, Vinay Kwatra, along with several members of the Indian-American community.

The celebration marked another year of the White House’s tradition of observing the Hindu festival of lights. The event also brought Indian culture and traditions to one of the most important offices in the United States.

One of the highlights of this year’s celebration was the participation of Indian entrepreneur Vishal Gondal, founder of health and fitness company GOQii. He met Trump during the event and gifted him a copy of the Hanuman Chalisa, a popular Hindu devotional hymn dedicated to Lord Hanuman.

Sharing his experience on social media, Gondal said he was honoured to celebrate Diwali with the US President. He also said he prayed for stronger friendship between India and the United States as the traditional lamps were lit.

The event was also attended by well-known Indian chef Vikas Khanna and former Canadian parliamentarian Ruby Dhalla.

How did the White House started celebrating Diwali?

Diwali celebrations at the White House are not new. The tradition began during the presidency of George W Bush in 2003. The early celebrations were mainly held in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building and included members of the Indian-American community and Indian diplomats.

Former US President Barack Obama took the tradition a step further in 2009. He became the first American President to light a traditional diya at the White House during a Diwali ceremony held in the East Room.

Since then, the celebrations have been organised at different locations inside the White House, including the Oval Office and the Roosevelt Room.

Trump also celebrated Diwali at the White House in October 2025, when Indian Ambassador Vinay Kwatra joined him for the traditional lamp-lighting ceremony.

Why is Diwali celebrated?

Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is one of the biggest festivals celebrated in India and by Indian communities across the world.

The festival represents the victory of good over evil and light over darkness. It is also associated with the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile and his victory over Ravana.

People celebrate the occasion by lighting diyas, decorating their homes, offering prayers, exchanging sweets and spending time with family and friends.

For Indian-Americans living in the United States, Diwali is also an opportunity to celebrate their cultural roots and share Indian traditions with others.

The White House celebration has become an important part of recognising the Indian-American community and its cultural traditions in the US.