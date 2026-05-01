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Not a war: Trump on Iran; again claims he stopped India-Pak war with tariff threats

‘Not a war’: Trump on Iran; again claims he stopped India-Pak war with tariff threats

Trump has once again reiterates his claim and stated that he settled India-Pakistan war through threat of tariffs.

‘Not a war’: Trump on Iran; again claims he stopped India-Pak war with tariff threats(Photo Credit: Reuters)

US President Donald Trump on Thursday made a series of claims about Iran, its internal situation, and ongoing Washington’s actions there. Trump even claimed that American intervention has prevented mass executions and significantly degraded Iran’s military capabilities. At a signing ceremony for an executive order in the Oval Office, President Donald Trump said that Iran has committed numerous killings in connection with ongoing civil unrest in that country.”Iran killed 42,000 people over the last two months. They were going to kill eight women whose lives I saved. And I appreciate that they didn’t do it. I asked them not to do it, but they didn’t do it.”

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What did Trump say about the US-Iran conflict?

US President Trump described the US operations as ongoing rather than a formal war. He stated, “And that’s despite a military operation. I don’t call it a war. I’d rather have a military operation. Iran is dying to make a deal.”He mentioned, “Their economy is crashing. The blockade is incredible. The power of the blockade is incredible. They’re not getting any money from oil. And hopefully, it can be worked out very soon.”

How did Trump describe the ongoing military operation?

He added, “Their economy is crashing. The blockade is incredible. The power of the blockade is incredible. They’re not getting any money from oil. And hopefully, it can be worked out very soon.” But this is not the end of Trump’s claims. He once again asserted that he played a role in resolving tensions between India and Pakistan. Trump reiterated his claim that he used tariffs as a means to resolve the conflict between India and Pakistan, which occurred in 2025.

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During his interaction with reporters at an executive order signing event, Trump again claimed of settling eight wars. US President stated, “Almost in every case, they sent letters thanking me and letters to the Nobel Committee. In the case of India. The Prime Minister of Pakistan said, I saved from 30 to 50 million lives. But it could have been more than that. Two nuclear nations were going at it. 11 aeroplanes were shot down. I got it solved, by the use of tariffs. I said, I’m going to charge you tariffs if you keep fighting.” “They said, ‘Oh please, don’t do that,” he stated. This is not the first time that Trump has made such claims.

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What is Trump’s claim on stopping the India-Pak conflict?

Trump has made multiple assertions regarding his role in reaching a ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan. Since the announcement of this complete and immediate ceasefire between the two countries on May 10, 2025, via social media, President Trump has claimed credit for ending the hostilities more than 80 times, also asserting he has “stopped eight wars” within his first year back in the White House.

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