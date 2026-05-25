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Trump compares Iran deal with Obama-era pact, rules out cash component
US President Donald Trump said Washington would not hurry into an agreement with Iran as it seeks a complete resolution to the West Asia crisis.
Trump compares Iran deal with Obama-era pact, rules out cash component
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