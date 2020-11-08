Washington: Even though US President Donald Trump failed to bag a second term in the Oval Office, his presidency and capacity of disruption aren’t over yet. Experts believe Trump could maximize his influence during his remaining two months in office. Also Read - Indian-American Vivek Murthy To Be In US President-Elect Joe Biden's Coronavirus Task Force

Trump's final weeks before he leaves the White House on January 20, could see executive action, a whirlwind of recrimination and effort to make governing harder for President-elect Joe Biden.

According to report by Bloomberg, Trump could fire or target his perceived enemies and pardon allies, even as new rule-making efforts strain traditional legal boundaries of presidential power.

Emily Sydnor, a political science professor at Southwestern University, said without the threat of facing voters again, the only restraint on Trump will be traditions of presidential behavior. “History suggests those have little hold in this administration,” she said.

“Once a president is a lame duck, there are fewer checks on his ability to exercise the power of the executive branch,” Sydnor said.

Meanwhile, the president has already hinted that he may be planning to go after members of his own administration he blames for not doing enough to help him politically before Election Day.

Trump appears to have developed particular ire for his medical advisers, blaming them for not supporting his push to reopen the economy despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

At a rally Monday in Florida, Trump egged on a crowd encouraging him to fire the nation’s top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci.

Biden has already said he would reinstate Fauci if he is fired by Trump. But other health officials more closely aligned with the president — including Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield and coronavirus task force coordinator Deborah Birx — might not get a lifeline from Biden if Trump opts to dismiss them.

Similarly, the president could remove officials like Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Central Intelligence Agency Director Gina Haspel — sources of frequent frustration to some in Trump’s inner circle — as an act of punishment.

The president voiced frustration with FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General William Barr in the weeks before the election. Trump said the Justice Department should have brought charges against officials involved in the probe of possible ties between Russia and his 2016 campaign before voters cast their ballots.

Democratic Party’s Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris defeated incumbent President Trump and his deputy Mike Pence on Saturday in the bitterly-fought presidential election that attracted a record number of Americans to cast their votes.

Refusing to concede the election, Trump has said that he will not rest until the American people have the honest vote count they are entitled to.

Trump has repeatedly attempted to question the validity of vote counts in key swing states and made unfounded claims that the election is being “stolen” from him.