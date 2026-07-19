‘Couldn’t care less’: Trump dismisses Iran’s withdrawal from interim deal

The latest exchange of deadly strikes began amid disagreements over the management of the Strait of Hormuz.

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'Couldn't care less': Trump dismisses Iran's withdrawal from interim deal

The ongoing tensions between Iran and the United States have remained a major geopolitical concern, with developments unfolding through military strikes. US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) said that he “couldn’t care less” about Iran’s decision to stop abiding by the US-Iran memorandum of understanding (MoU), reiterating that Washington’s priority remains preventing Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, Al Jazeera reported.

Why did Donald Trump say he ‘couldn’t care less’ about Iran’s withdrawal from the interim deal?

In a short phone interview with the US television group NewsNation, Trump was asked about Iran’s declaration that it will not comply with the interim accord it reached with the US last month. “I couldn’t care less,” Trump said. Then he added that the main goal of the war is “never allowing Iran to have a nuclear weapon.”

The MoU was signed in mid-June between the United States and Iran for the purpose of putting a stop to the conflict that had been initiated by the US and Israel back in February. The latest exchange of deadly strikes began amid disagreements over the management of the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, according to the latest updates, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps says it has intercepted and destroyed a US MQ-9 drone in Ahvaz, a city in the Khuzestan region that borders Iraq, state-run Press TV reported. An MQ-9 is a “large, remotely piloted unmanned aerial vehicle designed primarily for intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and air strikes,” according to a description by the US Air Force.

What does Iran’s exit from the interim deal mean for regional tensions?

Taking to X, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) stated that it completed another round of strikes against Iran on July 18 at 11:30 p.m. ET, at the Commander in Chief’s direction. “During the eighth consecutive night of U.S strikes, CENTCOM forces successfully hit Iranian military coastal surveillance and air defense facilities, maritime capabilities, and missile and drone storage sites to continue degrading Iranian military capabilities. American military assets also targeted Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces that launched attacks against U.S. service members in Jordan on July 17,” U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said. More than 50,000 U.S. men and women in uniform are operating across the Middle East. They remain highly vigilant, focused, lethal, and ready, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said.