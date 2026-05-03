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Trump doubtful of Irans peace proposal, says it has a heavy price to pay for its actions over past 47 years

Trump doubtful of Iran’s peace proposal, says it has a ‘heavy price to pay for its actions over past 47 years’

Mohammad Jafar Asadi, a senior official in the Iranian military, stated yesterday that the United States cannot be trusted and that a war between the two nations remains a possibility.

Tensions prevail between the US and Iran.

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has stated that he will review Iran’s new peace proposal, but expressed scepticism regarding its potential for success. He asserted that Iran has not yet paid the price for its past crimes. Writing on his social media platform, Trump stated that he would soon examine the proposal sent by Iran, but noted that the likelihood of its acceptance is low. He maintained that Iran still has a heavy price to pay for its actions over the past 47 years.

Iran sends 14-point proposal to US

According to Iranian agencies, Tehran has conveyed a 14-point proposal to the United States through Pakistan. This proposal includes provisions for ending conflict on all fronts and establishing a new framework for the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Kazem Gharibabadi, stated that it is now up to the United States to decide whether it seeks dialogue or confrontation; Iran, he added, is prepared for either outcome.

Iranian Official: We Do Not Trust the US

Mohammad Jafar Asadi, a senior official in the Iranian military, stated yesterday that the United States cannot be trusted and that a war between the two nations remains a possibility.

He affirmed that the Iranian military is fully prepared and that if the United States takes any misstep, a retaliatory response will be delivered. He further alleged that the United States consistently fails to honour any agreements or promises it makes.

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Asadi characterized the statements and actions of US officials as largely theatrical and intended for media consumption. He argued that their primary objectives are, firstly, to prevent a decline in oil prices and secondly, to extricate themselves from the difficult situation of their own making.

US Is Not Complying with Nuclear Treaty: Iran

Iran has accused the United States of failing to comply with the terms of the nuclear agreement. Speaking at the United Nations on Saturday, Iran asserted that the United States is not adhering to the regulations of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and that its conduct is characterized by double standards.

In its statement, Iran noted that for the past 56 years, the United States has failed to fulfill its obligations under this treaty—despite possessing a stockpile of thousands of nuclear weapons. Furthermore, Iran stated that if operations are conducted under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), there are no legal restrictions on uranium enrichment—as was the case with Iran.

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