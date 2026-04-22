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US-Iran conflict: Did Trump extend Iran ceasefire at Pakistans request? US President says, Asim Munir and Shehbaz Sharif...

US-Iran conflict: Did Trump extend Iran ceasefire at Pakistan’s request? US President says,’ Asim Munir and Shehbaz Sharif…’

US-Iran conflict: Trump has extended Iran ceasefire. He stated that Iranian government is ‘seriously fractured.’

US-Iran conflict: Did Trump extend Iran ceasefire at Pakistan’s request? US President says,' Asim Munir and Shehbaz Sharif...'

Washington: Hours before the existing ceasefire with Iran was due to expire, US President Donald Trump made a major decision. Trump on Tuesday (local time) announced an extension of the ceasefire with Iran to give its leadership more time to come up with a unified proposal for negotiations. According to Trump, the decision was made after requests from Pakistan’s Army Chief, Asim Munir, and Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif. As a result of this extension, further conflict has been prevented temporarily. At the same time, Pakistan will have enough time to facilitate a new round of talks between the United States and Iran.

Why did Donald Trump extend the ceasefire with Iran at the last moment?

Sharing a post on Truth Social, US President Trump wrote, “Based on the fact that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured, not unexpectedly so and, upon the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, of Pakistan, we have been asked to hold our Attack on the Country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal.”

What role did Pakistan play in pushing for the ceasefire extension?

According to Donald Trump, he has agreed to continue the ceasefire at Pakistan’s request. Trump directed that the United States military will keep its blockade on Iran and remain prepared for all other scenarios, while the ceasefire will stay in place until Iran submits its proposal and talks are concluded. For the time being, Trump’s announcement has reduced the risk of hostilities resuming between the two countries.

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Why was US Vice President JD Vance’s Pakistan visit postponed?

At present, US Vice President JD Vance’s planned visit to Pakistan for a second round of talks with Iran has been put on hold after Tehran did not respond to the US proposals, according to a US official familiar with the matter on Tuesday, as cited by The New York Times. Iran, meanwhile, said it has not yet decided whether to resume negotiations with the United States.

The first round of the US-Iran talks held on 11 and 12 April failed to produce the desired results for the parties, leading to a flurry of activities by host Pakistan to cool tempers and raise hopes for another round of dialogue. The ceasefire between the US and Iran is set to expire on April 21.

In another post, Trump said, “Iran doesn’t want the Strait of Hormuz closed, they want it open so they can make $500 Million Dollars a day (which is, therefore, what they are losing if it is closed!). They only say they want it closed because I have it totally BLOCKADED (CLOSED!), so they merely want to “save face.” People approached me four days ago, saying, “Sir, Iran wants to open up the Strait, immediately.” But if we do that, there can never be a Deal with Iran, unless we blow up the rest of their Country, their leaders included! “

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