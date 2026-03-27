Home

News

Strategic pause or pressure? Amid ongoing Iran war, Trump extends Hormuz deadline due to...

Strategic pause or pressure? Amid ongoing Iran war, Trump extends Hormuz deadline due to…

US President Donald Trump has extended the deadline for a US strike on Tehran to April 6 from the earlier date of March 27 at Iran's request. The announcement was made on the social media platform Truth Social

The announcement was made by the 79-year-old leader on his social media platform Truth Social.

US President Donald Trump has extended the deadline for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz till April 6 from the earlier deadline of March 28. Trump stated that the deadline has been pushed on Tehran’s request.

The announcement was made by the 79-year-old leader on his social media platform Truth Social. He stated that he will hold off bombing Iran’s energy plants till this time.

Here is all you need to know about the deadline extension.

Trump extends deadline

The deadline for US strike on Tehran has been extended by Trump after Iran’s request for the same. Trump stated that while Iran had sought a seven-day pause on US strikes targeting its energy infrastructure, he decided to extend the window to 10 days, thus pushing the window to April 6.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

“As per the Iranian government’s request, please let this statement serve to represent that I am pausing the period of Energy Plant destruction by 10 days to Monday, April 6, 2026, at 8 pm Eastern Time. Talks are ongoing and, despite erroneous statements to the contrary by the fake news media and others, they are going very well,” the post read.

According to news website Fox News, Trump officials in Tehran had approached his administration requesting more time as part of the ongoing diplomatic engagement between the two sides, amid war in the Middle East.

“They said to me very nicely, through my people, ‘Could we have more time?’ Because we’re talking about tomorrow night, which is pretty quick, and if they don’t do what they have to do, I will knock out their power plants,” Trump said. “They asked for seven, and I said, ‘I’m going to give you 10,’ because they gave me ships,’ he added.

Why did Trump extend the deadline?

According to American officials, the reason for this generosity on Trump’s part can be due to Iran allowing the passage of eight oil tankers through the strategic Strait of Hormuz as a ‘present’ to the US amid the ongoing negotiations.

Speaking about his gift from Tehran, Trump told Fox News, “We talked about the eight ships, the present that I talked about the other day, but they asked for seven, and I gave them ten. And they were very thankful about that.”

However, there has been no confirmation by the White House on the specifics of the vessels or their cargo, but the president has suggested the ships were foreign-flagged while framing the move as a goodwill gesture from Tehran.

Trump’s deadline push

This is not the first time that the deadline has been pushed. It was first moved from Monday (March 23) to Thursday (March 26) with a five-day respite. The president has sent thousands of troops to the Middle East, some of whom have already arrived, driving expectations of a ground invasion, although details remain scant.

Meanwhile, Pakistan‘s foreign minister said that indirect talks between the US and Iran were taking place through messages relayed by Islamabad, with other states including Turkey and Egypt also supporting mediation efforts.

Israel and US forces launched attacks on Iran on February 28. It was during the initial days that the two nations killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei following which Iran launched deadly drone and missile attacks on Israel and nations harbouring US forces.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.