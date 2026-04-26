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Trump faced multiple assassination attempts, the last one was in....

Trump faced multiple assassination attempts, the last one was in….

There has been several assassination attempts on US President Donald Trump over the years. In the most recent one, a gunman fired shots at the hotel where was set to address the press in Washington. Here's a look at some of the previous assassination attempts

Several assassination attempts on Trump have taken place over the years. File image/AP

US President Donald Trump was attending a dinner at the Hilton Hotel in Washington when gunshots were fired in the lobby on Saturday (April 25). The Secret Service rushed him to safety along with First Lady Melania Trump and Vice President JD Vance. Both Trump and Vance were reported uninjured.

Outside the venue, chaos unfolded as police vehicles blared sirens and panicked people ran towards safety. Aside from Trump and Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were also in attendance.

But this is not the first time that an assassination has been attempted on the 79-year-old president. Earlier during the 2024 presidential election campaign, he was attacked. In another similar attempt, an attack was tried on Trump while he was golfing at his club in Florida in September 2024.

Here’s a look at them.

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Golf Course threat in Florida

Secret Service agents intervened near Trump during a round of golf at his West Palm Beach club, disrupting what the FBI said appeared to be an assassination attempt.

Officials said agents detected a gunman concealed in nearby bushes and fired before he could approach the former president. Trump was not injured, and the rapid response reflected the increased alert around him after the Pennsylvania shooting.

Also Read: Video: Trump, Melania taken to safety after gunshots interrupt press dinner

Pennsylvania campaign rally shooting

The deadliest attack on the leader to date unfolded at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, 2024. A gunman opened fire at the stage, from where Trump was addressing a rally. The bullet grazed his right ear while killing a spectator. The shooter was identified by the FBI as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks. He was shot dead by Secret Service agents.

The shooting was labelled an assassination attempt by federal investigators, who later found the suspect acted alone. The incident was seen as the gravest security breach involving Trump and rattled the campaign trail.

Following the attempt, several Secret Service agents faced disciplinary action.

Reno rally ‘gun’ scare

At a rally in Reno, Nevada on November 5, 2016, Trump was rushed from the stage after someone in the crowd yelled “gun.” Though authorities later found the individual was unarmed, the moment prompted an immediate security response and temporarily halted the event.

Las Vegas rally gun grab attempt

A British man attempted to seize a police officer’s gun during a Trump rally in Las Vegas while he was speaking in his first presidential campaign on June 18, 2016. Authorities said the suspect later admitted he had planned to kill Trump. He was restrained at the scene, taken into custody, and later deported to the UK after serving a prison sentence.

Also Read: Trump shares photo of the accused shooter at White House Correspondents’ Dinner Incident

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