Trump faces setback on birthright citizenship order, hails US Supreme Court ruling on transgender athletes as ‘Big win’

The US Supreme Court struck down Trump's executive order on birthright citizenship but upheld state laws barring transgender athletes from competing in women's and girls' sports.

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"BIG WIN": Trump after US SC upholds state laws barring transgender athletes from women's sports(Photo Credit: x.com/WhiteHouse)

US President Donald Trump received both a setback and a victory as the Supreme Court on Tuesday struck down President Trump’s executive order and upheld birth right citizenship for all children born in the United States. Moreover, Trump also hailed the US Supreme Court’s decision upholding state laws that bar transgender athletes from competing in women’s and girls’ sports. Terming it a Big win, Trump wrote, “BIG WIN: The United States Supreme Court just RULED AGAINST MEN PLAYING IN WOMEN’S SPORTS.” “Wow! That takes that ridiculous situation off the table!!!” He made this announcement on the Truth Social platform.

What did the Supreme Court rule on transgender athletes in women’s sports?

Trump’s statement came after the US Supreme Court decision to uphold laws in Idaho and West Virginia that restrict transgender athletes from participating in women’s and girls’ sports. The court held that Title IX, the federal law prohibiting sex discrimination in education, permits schools to maintain separate sports teams based on biological sex.

As per the Politico, the court’s conservative majority also denied claims that the laws infringe upon the constitutional rights of transgender individuals. This was a landmark decision in relation to the legal challenge pertaining to transgender athletes competing in schools.

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How did Donald Trump react to the Supreme Court’s two major rulings?

Justice Brett Kavanaugh, writing for the majority, stated, “The Constitution and Title IX do not require an overhaul of women’s and girls’ sports throughout America.”The ruling came in challenges to laws enacted by Idaho and West Virginia, both of which argued that the measures are intended to protect athletes assigned female at birth from physical disadvantages arising from biological differences between males and females. The states also maintained that Title IX applies based on biological sex and that the laws do not discriminate against transgender women and girls, Politico reported.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, writing for the court’s liberal wing, argued that the court should have required states to justify the restrictions for specific sports and categories of transgender athletes rather than upholding broad bans.”To the majority, the fit here is simply good enough,” Sotomayor wrote, accusing the court of relying on “overbroad generalisations” instead of allowing lower courts to undertake a more detailed review, according to Politico.

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Conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote in the ruling, “Consistent with Title IX and the Equal Protection Clause, we hold that the states may maintain women’s and girls’ sports for biological females. They may determine eligibility for women’s and girls’ sports based on biological sex. The Constitution and Title IX do not require an overhaul of women’s and girls’ sports throughout America.”