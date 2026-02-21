Home

Trump has option to assassinate Khamenei and his son Mojtaba: Insiders suggest US-Iran could go to war soon

The Pentagon is reportedly prepared for the worst-case scenario and has given Trump several options on how to proceed if Iran does not back down from its stance.

The Pentagon is reportedly prepared for the worst-case scenario.

New Delhi: According to a report by Axios, US President Donald Trump may allow Iran to continue nuclear enrichment, provided Tehran promises not to develop a nuclear bomb. According to the US publication, if Tehran does not comply with Washington’s demands, Trump plans to assassinate Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, his son Mojtaba (who is considered a potential successor), and other prominent religious leaders.

This report comes at a time when Trump is steadily increasing US military power in the Middle East. The report indicates that Washington and Tehran have drawn a line, and the likelihood of a deal without war is slim.

What does the US say?

Axios, citing US officials, reported that Iran’s upcoming nuclear proposal carries high conditions, as it must convince those within the Trump administration and in the region that Tehran intends to completely halt nuclear weapons production. A senior US official told the publication, “President Trump will be willing to accept a deal that is concrete and that he can politically accept at home. If the Iranians want to stop the attack, they must make us an offer we cannot refuse. The Iranians are repeatedly missing opportunities. If they continue to procrastinate, we will run out of patience.”

Pentagon prepared for worst-case scenario

However, the Pentagon is reportedly prepared for the worst-case scenario and has given Trump several options on how to proceed if Iran does not back down from its stance.

An adviser said, “They have a plan for every situation. One plan involves eliminating the Ayatollah, his son, and the mullahs. No one knows what the president will decide. I don’t think even he knows.” According to reports, the plan to assassinate Khamenei and his son was presented to Trump several weeks ago.

Iran and US rapidly moving toward military conflict

Officials on both sides and diplomats in the Gulf and Europe say that Iran and the United States are rapidly moving toward military conflict as hopes for a diplomatic solution to the standoff over Tehran’s nuclear program fade. Sources told Reuters that Iran’s neighbour, Israel, now views war as more likely than a compromise. Washington is carrying out one of its largest military deployments in the region since the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

According to reports, the Israeli government believes that the standoff between Tehran and Washington continues and is preparing for a possible joint military action with the United States.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.