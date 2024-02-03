Trump Hired Aide-Turned-Co-Defendant Walt Nauta Despite Sexual Misconduct, ‘Revenge Porn’ Accusations

Donald Trump’s personal aide Walt Nauta has been accused of sexual misconduct by three female service members, according to a report. The allegations against Nauta date back to his time as a member of the White House Presidential Support Detail. The accusations include fraternization, adultery, harassment, inappropriate sexual conduct, and holding onto “revenge porn,” or compromising photos of women that he threatened to make public.

In May 2021, Nauta was removed from his post at the White House and had his security clearance stripped after one woman reported an inappropriate relationship between a “senior person and a junior person” in a command climate survey. It was later discovered that the “senior person” was Nauta, and investigators found evidence of inappropriate relationships with two other women, according to the Daily Beast.

In August 2021, with the Navy’s approval, Nauta was hired by Trump to serve as his personal body man at Mar-a-Lago. Navy officials had considered “sending Mr. Nauta back out to sea on a ship” before he took the gig with Trump, according to the New York Times. It’s unclear if the now-retired senior chief petty officer was subject to any sort of discipline by the Navy.

On Dec. 7, 2021, just months after taking the job with Trump in Palm Beach, Fla., Nauta would stumble upon several of the boxes in a Mar-a-Lago storage room toppled over, revealing at least one document marked “confidential,” according to federal prosecutors.

In May of 2022, Nauta is alleged to have acted on the former president’s instructions to remove at least 64 boxes of White House documents from the storage room after a subpoena was issued for Trump to turn over all classified documents he retained after his presidency.

Nauta was indicted on six charges — conspiracy to obstruct justice, withholding a document or record, corruptly concealing a document or record, corruptly concealing a document in a federal investigation, scheme to conceal and making false statements and representations — in June 2023 related to special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation of Trump’s handling of classified documents.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges and is scheduled to go on trial in Florida in May.

