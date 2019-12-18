New Delhi: Hours before the impeachment proceedings on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump launched a blistering attack in a six-page-long letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi along with the rest of the congressional Democrats, in an attempt to cease the “impeachment fantasy”.

On the eve of his much-talked-about impeachment debate in the lower chamber of US Congress, Trump asserted that the Articles of Impeachment presented by the judiciary panel are invalid and unconstitutional. The whole inquiry, he said, will declare “open war on American Democracy”.

“This impeachment represents an unprecedented and unconstitutional abuse of power by Democrat lawmakers, unequaled in nearly two and a half centuries of the American legislative history,” Trump said in a letter to the Pelosi.

“You have cheapened the importance of the very ugly word, impeachment,” Trump added in the rage-fuelled letter.

The US President charged head-on against Pelosi and said, “By proceeding with your invalid impeachment, you are violating your oaths of office, you are breaking your allegiance to the Constitution and you are declaring an open war on American democracy.”

“I have been denied the most fundamental rights afforded by the constitution, including the right to present evidence, to have my own counsel present, to confront accusers, and to call and cross-examine witnesses, like the so-called whistleblower who started this entire hoax with a false report of the phone call that bears no relationship to the actual phone call that was made,” he said.

“You are the ones interfering in America’s elections. You are the ones subverting America’s democracy. You are the ones Obstructing Justice. You are the ones bringing pain and suffering to our Republic for your own selfish personal, political, and partisan gain,” Trump said.

“This is nothing more than an illegal, partisan attempted coup that will, based on recent sentiment, badly fail at the voting booth. You are not just after me, as president, you are after the entire Republican Party,” he added.

The Wednesday session in Lower House is set to kick-start the vote on impeachment charges against Donald Trump. Notably, the charges are expected to pass immediately due to a large Democratic majority, that will, in turn, be a green light for starting a process in the Senate for his removal from office. The Senate will begin the process in January.

Trump will be impeached if the House approves any of the articles that the Judiciary panel has recommended by a simple majority vote, that is, at least two-thirds of its members, or 67 senators voting in favour. Once consented, he will become the third American president to be impeached.