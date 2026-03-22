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Open Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours or face action: Trump warns of strikes on Irans power plants amid rising tensions

‘Open Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours or face action’: Trump warns of strikes on Iran’s power plants amid rising tensions

Global tensions rise as Trump gives Iran 48 hours to reopen the Strait of Hormuz with fears of military escalation and economic disruption growing rapidly across international markets.

Donald Trump has given Iran an ultimatum demanding they reopen the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours or face “obliteration.” The escalated war of words comes as tensions in the Middle East continue to heat up with bombings, missile attacks, and geopolitical warfare threatening to plunge the region into a full-blown war.

Nearly 20% of oil shipments pass through the Strait of Hormuz, making it one of the most important chokepoints for energy trade globally.

Trump: Iran Must Open Strait of Hormuz “Immediately”

Speaking about Iran’s actions to close off the Strait of Hormuz to oil shipments Trump said they would “Open it up or we will blow up Iran.” Reportedly Trump went on to state that if Iran does not fully reopen the Strait within the next 48 hours, then the US will start bombing Iranian power plants.

“He said the United States would hit and obliterate Iran’s energy sites, beginning with the largest one,” reporterd added. Trump has now threatened the most significant escalation of the war should Iran refuse to comply with demands.

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Also read: Israel-Iran Conflict: ‘World War 3’ trends as tensions escalate in Middle East amid continuous strikes

War Deepens: Bombs, Missile Attacks, Conflict Spread

Tensions have been rising as Iran, Israel, and US-backed forces have traded attacks:

Bombings in Syria have left dozens dead and fueled retaliatory threats from Iran.

Israeli strikes have targeted Iran’s nuclear facilities-with Tehran warning of serious repercussions should they continue.

Drone & missile strikes have rocked military bases in the Gulf.

Airstrikes continue to rock Yemen as Houthi rebels claim a drone attack on a major Saudi airport.

War has now spread to several fronts with both sides digging in for what some fear could be a larger regional conflict.

Oil Markets Reeling From Strait Closure

The global impact of the Strait of Hormuz closing has started to take effect on energy markets as traders respond to the news. Oil prices have risen as concerns over shortages have grown with the tankers avoiding the region. Should the situation drag on, experts fear it could result in a massive energy shock to the global economy.

Iranian Official Threatens Response To Trump Comments

An Iranian Official has fired back at Trump’s ultimatum vowing to retaliate should they receive any attacks from the US. The official went on to say that Iran would “target energy facilities that are important to the enemy.”

Escalation fears are mounting as both sides seem determined to exchange blows in what world leaders are trying to avoid-a direct military conflict.

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