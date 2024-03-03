‘Trump Is Dangerous To Women’: Jill Biden During Re-Election Campaign

US Elections: First Lady Jill Biden, during her re-election campaign in Atlanta, said that former president 'Donald Trump is dangerous to women and to our families'.

Atlanta: First Lady Jill Biden, who is helping her husband in re-election campaign, expressed her strong opinion about former president Donald Trump. At an Atlanta event aimed at mobilising female voters, Jill Biden unleashed a new barrage of jibes on former US President Donald Trump, calling him a dangerous man, CNN reported. “I’ve been so proud of how Joe has placed women at the center of his agenda. But Donald Trump he spent a lifetime tearing us down and devaluing our existence. He mocks women’s bodies, disrespects our accomplishments and brags about assault. Now he’s bragging about killing Roe v Wade,” Jill Biden said.

The first lady continued her attack at Trump by talking about the abortion bans in Georgia. “He took credit again for enabling states like Georgia to pass cruel abortion bans that are taking away the right of women to make their health care decisions. How far will he go? When will he stop? You know the answer: He won’t. He won’t,” she said.

Starting a three-day, four-stop battleground state campaign swing, Jill Biden is leading the ‘Women for Biden-Harris’ coalition. She is trying to woo female voters for the upcoming general election. Her mission is clear – delivering a pointed message about the perceived dangers of Donald Trump, as reported by CNN.

“Donald Trump is dangerous to women and to our families. We simply cannot let him win,” she said in Atlanta.

During the campaign, Jill Bidem is schedule to visit Arizona, Nevada, and Wisconsin, with a strategic focus on reaching out to Black and Latino communities to strengthen support among key demographic groups.

At the outset, she concentrated on the task of amassing funds from across the country during her campaign. However, we are now seeing a shift in her roles. Looking ahead, she’s expected to be seen often promoting her husband’s campaign, backing his aspirations and efforts.

Despite clarifying that she is not a political adviser to President Joe Biden, Jill Biden’s influence is significant. She actively participates in political meetings and hiring decisions for key staff, making her a trusted partner in the White House and the campaign. Balancing her campaign work with her official role and teaching position at Northern Virginia Community College, Jill Biden remains committed to her responsibilities.

As the campaign intensifies, there are plans to hire additional staff to support the first lady in her outreach efforts. While most of her travel in 2024 will be within the United States, there’s speculation that she might accompany the president to the G7 summit in Italy in June and attend the Paris Olympics, according to insider sources, CNN reported.

(with agency inputs)

