Trump issues fresh warning to Iran, says killing US troops would be ‘good reason’ to restart war

Donald Trump has once again issued fresh warning to Iran. He stated that any killing of US troops by Iran would be a "good reason" to restart war

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"If Iran kills US troops, it would be a good reason to restart war": US President Trump(Photo Credit: X@WhiteHouse)

Amid the ongoing tensions and conflict in the Middle East, US President Donald Trump has once again issued strong warnings. Trump on Thursday stated that any killing of US troops by Iran would be a “good reason” to restart war. While talking to reporters at the White House, Trump said, “If they killed US Troops, it would be a good reason to do so…There is no navy, no air force, we have wiped out their leadership. Then you read in the fake news that they are doing really well in the war, this is unbelievable. They have 159 ships and all of them lie at the bottom of the ocean. We have taken pictures of them down there.” This is not the first time that Trump has warned Iran.

Also Read: After tense phone call with Netanyahu, Trump says ‘would like to meet’ Iran supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei

What exactly did Donald Trump say about restarting the war with Iran?

He even lashed out at the House of Representatives for a “meaningless vote” aimed to force him to end the conflict with Iran and also bashed the four Republican lawmakers for supporting such an “unpatriotic thing.”

Sharing a post on Truth Social platform, Trump wrote, “Yesterday, in a meaningless vote, the House voted, 4 bad Republicans and all of the Dumocrats, to limit my War Powers, right in the middle of my final negotiations to end the War with the Islamic Republic of Iran. Who would do such an unpatriotic thing. They know where the negotiations stand. The Democrats are fueled by Trump Derangement Syndrome. They would rather have our Country fail than give me another, of many, victories. The four Republicans, that’s a whole other story – They’re GRANDSTANDERS! They should be ashamed of themselves. MAGA!!! President DJT”

What could happen if American troops are killed in future attacks?

On Wednesday, the US House of Representatives voted to halt Trump from taking further military action against Iran. Four Republicans also joined Democrats to vote against Trump to support the resolution, which was passed by 215 votes to 208, and now heads to the Senate.

The vote marks the first successful congressional instance for Trump since the US and Israel jointly launched military strikes against Iran three months ago on February 28. However, the measure, will ultimately face a presidential veto.

Also Read: Amid Iran war, Trump shares cryptic ‘discombobulated’ message alongside striking AI military art

On Tuesday (local time), the United States announced a fresh slew of additional tariffs of 10 per cent and an additional duty of 12.5 per cent on key global economies, claiming that investigations have revealed goods being imported from 60 countries are produced via forced labour. The Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) listed 54 economies including India– which it claimed have failed to impose and effectively enforce a prohibition on the importation of goods produced with forced labour.