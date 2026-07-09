US strikes Iran again; Trump warns of tougher response, says ‘Will get much worse’

US President Donald Trump has warned Iran of tougher response as US strikes Tehran again. Check the details here.

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US strikes Iran again; Trump warns of tougher response, says 'Will get much worse'(Photo Credit X@WhiteHouse)

Tensions between the US and Iran continue to escalate as the US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Wednesday (local time) stated that its forces have started conducting additional strikes against Iran to further lessen Tehran’s capabilities to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, following recent attacks on commercial shipping and civilian crews.

Sharing a post on X, US CENTCOM said, “At the direction of the Commander in Chief, U.S. Central Command forces have started conducting additional strikes against Iran to further degrade their ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.”

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The post further reads, “The United States is holding Iran accountable for recent unjustified aggression against commercial shipping and civilian crews freely navigating a vital international waterway.”

At the direction of the Commander in Chief, U.S. Central Command forces have started conducting additional strikes against Iran to further degrade their ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. The United States is holding Iran accountable for recent… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 8, 2026

Which Iranian targets were hit in the latest US operation?

According to CNN, citing Iranian state media, Iran’s southern port city of Chabahar suffered from power outages while the US launched more airstrikes against Iran. Nearly 10 explosions were heard in Chabahar and the nearby coastal city of Konarak, Iran’s state-run Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported. .Meanwhile, explosions were also reported in the Iranian city of Bushehr, CNN reported, citing the semi-official Fars news agency. The exact location of the blasts was not immediately clear, Fars reported.Bushehr is home to Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant. Explosions were also reported on Iran’s Abu Musa Island, Al Jazeera reported, citing Press TV, with three additional blasts heard near Tahrouyi village in the southern city of Sirik.

What did Trump say after the latest US strikes on Iran?

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) warned Iran that American military action would intensify if Tehran continues attacks on commercial vessels. Sharing a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “This is in retribution for yesterday’s bombing of ships by Iran. If it happens again, it will get much worse!”

“This is in retribution for yesterday’s bombing of ships by Iran. If it happens again, it will get much worse!” – President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/TKKf8cIzCr — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 8, 2026



The latest warning came after US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces completed a new round of offensive strikes against Iran, on July 7, hitting over 80 targets with precision munitions as an immediate response to Iran’s latest attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

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Iran recently attacked three commercial vessels transiting the strait including Marshall Islands-flagged M/T Al Rekayyat, Saudi Arabia-flagged M/T Wedyan, and Liberian-flagged M/T Cyprus Prosperity. The unwarranted aggression by Iranian forces is a clear and dangerous violation of the ceasefire and undermines freedom of navigation, US Central Command stated. It further added,”CENTCOM forces remain postured and prepared to hold Iran accountable when the agreement is not adhered to or obeyed.”

(With Inputs from agencies)