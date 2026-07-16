‘They know the story’: Trump issues stark warning, refuses to set deadline for Iran before military strikes

Amid the escalating US-Iran war, Trump has rules out setting any deadline for Iran before bombing its bridges.

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'Better behave': Trump rules out setting any deadline for Iran before bombing its bridges(Photo Credit: X@WhiteHouse)

Tension continues to escalate between Iran and the United States after the US carried out a seven-hour wave of strikes against dozens of Iranian military targets near the Strait of Hormuz and along Iran’s coast. Now, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) stated that he does not like imposing deadlines when asked about the ultimatum he may have given Iran before ordering the bombing of its bridges, while issuing warning that Tehran “better behave” amid an intensification of fire exchanges between both sides in West Asia after the failure of the memorandum of understanding that was meant to bring peace to the region.

What prompted Trump’s latest warning to Iran?

In reply to a question on whether Trump has ever given Tehran any ultimatum before launching attacks on civil facilities within Iran, Trump replied, “I don’t like giving deadlines, but they pretty much know–they know the story. They better behave.” Trump made his comments upon landing in Pennsylvania, where he is taking part in the Pennsylvania Defense and Innovation Summit.

Also Read: ‘To hold Iranian forces accountable’: US launches fresh strikes on Iran, says attacks aim to protect shipping through Strait of Hormuz

Earlier on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump, while in a conversation with Fox News, warned that the United States would initiate strikes on Iran’s power facilities and bridges “next week” if Iran does not collaborates with the U.S. for negotiations. He also stated that Iran would not be left with anyone if it failed to reach a deal with Washington. “We’re going to hit them very hard tomorrow night. We’re going to hit them very hard the night after, and then next week it gets really bad for them, because next week comes the power plants. Next week comes the bridges. We’re going to knock out all their power plants. We’re going to knock out all their bridges unless they get to the table and negotiate,” Trump told Fox News.

How might Trump’s statement impact tensions in the Middle East?

Trump’s statements come at a time when the US military has continued to bombard Iran following the breakdown of the agreement between Washington and Tehran to put an end to fighting in West Asia. According to CNN, American and Iranian officials are still keeping in touch, but the US administration insists that no negotiations will take place until Iran stops restricting shipping movement in the Strait of Hormuz. Answering questions about how long the military operation will go on for, Trump said said the strikes would continue until he decides otherwise. The US President also declined to rule out the possibility of deploying American ground troops to Iran, although he indicated that he preferred other options.”

Also Read: ‘Bomb them like they’ve never seen before’: Trump says he left instructions if Iran assassinates him

“Sometimes you need a ground campaign, but we have other people that will do the ground campaign for us,” Trump added.Trump also increased pressure on Tehran to reach an agreement with Washington, warning that Iran faced severe consequences if it refused.”You better make a deal,” Trump said, adding, “You’re not going to have anybody left.” Trump further stated that the US was taking precautions to minimise civilian casualties.”