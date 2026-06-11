‘If Iran had nuclear weapon, there’d be no Israel’: Trump warns as Middle East crisis deepens

US President Donald Trump has issued a strong warning over Tehran's nuclear ambition. Read details here.

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'If Iran had nuclear weapon, there'd be no Israel': Trump amid escalating tensions(Photo Credit: X@WhiteHouse)

Tensions between the United States and Iran continue to escalate after US Central Command forces on Wednesday(local time) began launching additional self-defense strikes against multiple targets in Iran at the Commander in Chief’s direction. The strikes are in response to Iran’s unwarranted and continued aggression. With the situation worsening between Iran and the US, President Donald Trump issued a fresh warning over Tehran’s nuclear ambitions in connection with Israel.

What exactly did Trump say about Iran and Israel?

US President Donald Trump claimed that a nuclear-armed Iran would destroy Israel and destabilize the Middle East. He also stated that the United States has “hit them hard” and is ready to hit them again since negotiations are not progressing satisfactorily. As he spoke in the Oval Office, he said, “If they (Iran) had a nuclear weapon, there’d be no Israel, there’d be no Middle East, and they would have absolutely shot at us. We’ll see what happens. But we hit them hard yesterday. We’re going to hit them again hard today. We’ll see what happens with the deal.”

Also Read: ‘Leave our region if you want to be safe’: Iran issues fresh warning to US amid escalating tensions

He stated, “We were really close to a deal, but they keep tapping us along. They keep playing us for suckers because you know what? They dealt with some very stupid presidents… I’m embarrassed to say it. Some very stupid people were sitting here.”

How have Iran and Israel tensions escalated in recent weeks?

Later he stated that the United States would resume attacks on Iran.”We’re going to be attacking them, attacking them very hard, “the US President said. Moreover, he even suggested that Iran’s downing of a US Apache helicopter provided grounds for renewed military action. While speaking to the reporters, Trump added,”Based on the helicopter, I guess we have the right to do that.”

Trump said the US had already launched strikes and would continue military operations against Iran. ” We hit them hard yesterday. We’re going to hit them again hard today, in case you miss it, in case you don’t turn on your television set, and we’ll see what happens with the deal,” he said.

What did Trump say about the Strait of Hormuz?

Amid the Strait of Hormuz closure, Trump claimed that more than 200 Commercial Ships have safely traveled through the Strait. Sharing a post on TruthSocial, Trump said, “Last month, I directed our Great U.S. Military to execute a secret mission to support Oil Tankers and other Commercial Ships through the Strait of Hormuz. Today, I am pleased to announce that this effort has resulted in more than 100 MILLION Barrels of Oil making its way through the Strait, and into the Open Market. More than 200 Commercial Ships have safely traveled through the Strait. This wildly successful effort is because the UNITED STATES of AMERICA CONTROLS the Strait of Hormuz — NOT Iran. Their military is defeated, and their economy is lost. It’s over for Iran! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Also Read: ‘Avoid all non-essential and unnecessary travel’: Indian Embassy in Israel issues fresh advisory to citizens amid escalating tensions in West Asia

Following the downing of an American Apache helicopter, the U.S Air Force conducted airstrikes against Iranian military targets located in the Strait of Hormuz. A new phase of escalation has occurred following this attack when Iran conducted retaliatory strikes against a U.S military base in Jordan and other Gulf targets.